Mortal Kombat 11 Director Says New MK Animated Movie Is “BRUTAL”

Yesterday, Warner Bros. Animation announced Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, a new Mortal Kombat animated movie set to release sometime in the first half of this year. Unfortunately, details on the movie are currently scarce, and for now, Warner Bros. isn’t showing off any of the project. This will presumably change very soon, but for now we are just going to have to settle for a teaser from Ed Boon, creative director of the iconic video game series. According to Boon, everyone involved has been sitting on the movie for quite sometime. Further, apparently it’s going to be “brutal,” suggesting that it won’t be holding back any punches. In other words, prepare for lots of unadulterated violence and gore.

“We’ve been sitting on this news for quite a while and are thrilled to announce the upcoming Mortal Kombat Animated feature,” writes Boon on Twitter. Scheduled for the first half of 2020 and it’s BRUTAL!”

When the movie was announced, some were worried that the animated quality of the film would mean it may lessen some of the series’ iconic levels of bloody violence, but it seems like this won’t be a problem. For now, we can’t know this for sure until we see the first trailer, but if Boon is calling it “BRUTAL,” well then it’s probably in-line with the video game series.

Speaking of the first trailer, there’s no word on when it will drop. However, if the movie is releasing in the first half of the year that means it will arrive no later than June, which in turn means we should see much more of it soon.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Further, make sure to check out the above link to read more about the movie’s castings, which feature some big Hollywood stars and stellar voice acting talent.