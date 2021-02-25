Mortal Kombat Midway Legacy Edition Arcade1Up Cabinet Is $100 Off Today Only

Aracade1Up ‘s Midway Legacy arcade cabinet comes jam packed with 12 iconic Midway titles including three Mortal Kombat games Joust, Rampage, Gauntlet, Paperboy and more. It’s list priced at $449.99, but Best Buy has it for $100 off as part of a Deal of the Day sale for November 17th. You can take advantage of that sale right here while it lasts. The complete list of games on the cabinet are as follows:

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat 2

Toobin

Joust

Defender

Rampage

Gauntlet

Paperboy

Rootbeer Tapper

Bubbles

Wizards of Wor

Additional features of the Mortal Kombat Midway Legacy Arcade1Up cabinet include a printed coin door graphic, light up marquee, and a custom riser. If you can live without the riser, Walmart is selling the cabinet without it for $315. Note that Arcade1Up released a cabinet based on the Terminator 2: Judgement Day arcade game earlier this month. Details about that cabinet can be found here.