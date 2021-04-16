Mortal Kombat Director Talks the Importance of Authenticity

✖

The filmmakers behind the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot have worked hard to find ways to make the world feel authentic to viewers. In a Mortal Kombat set visit, director Simon McQuoid discussed the importance of authenticity, and the various ways that the filmmakers are striving to achieve that goal. According to McQuoid "everything has to feel authentic," and that will be seen through the costumes, the use of on location filming, and more. McQuoid wants the audience to believe in the world that's being depicted on screen, and that can be a difficult task for any director to pull off.

"It doesn't feel like there's that veneer of sort of special effects over everything," said McQuoid. "That for me is the ultimate sort of fantasy of science fiction films is when you really believe. And the way you believe is to make these very authentic scenes and characters and things that have a great heart, and that you really care. So that's what's been the most joyous experience for me in bringing this to life is to actually sort of breathe life into these characters."

Fights in the film will play a role in building that authenticity, as well. Rather than cutaways, the film will apparently use a significant amount of choreography to truly sell the action presented on screen. McQuoid and director Todd Garner have looked to examples like Wu Assassins and dance films to find inspiration in that regard.

Fans will have to wait another month to see just how the filmmakers have succeeded in this goal. Bringing the world of Mortal Kombat to life is no simple task, and fans have high expectations in mind, given the longtime popularity of the series. The Mortal Kombat franchise has been around since 1992, endearing itself to countless fans over the last 29 years. The reboot's first trailer has been very well-received, but whether or not the final product will deliver the authentic experience McQuoid is striving for remains to be seen!

The Mortal Kombat film reboot will release in theaters and on HBO Max April 16th. Readers can find out more by checking out the rest of ComicBook.com's coverage of the Mortal Kombat reboot right here.

