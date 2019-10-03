Mortal Kombat Mileena Actress Shares New Training Video

Sisi Stringer, the actress playing Mileena in the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot, has shared a new video of some of the training she’s been doing for the character the past three months. The video was shared via Stringer’s personal Instagram account, and features her sparring in character, accompanied by some Party Up by DMX in the background. As you can see in the video, Stringer has been training at the Progressive Martial Arts Academy International in Brisbane Australia for the past three months, and it looks like the hard work is paying off.

For those that don’t know: Mileena is one of the most popular characters in the series who debuted back in Mortal Kombat II. She’s known for infamously having the most hardcore fandom of really any of the Mortal Kombat fighters. She’s actually a clone of Kitana, created by Shang Tsung and his sorcery. She’s described as being evil and vicious, and notably despises Kitana, as she feels it’s her right to rule Edenia, not her sister. She’s more or less an opportunist, and her desire to take the place of her sister makes her an easy target to be manipulated. Aesthetically, she looks pretty similar to her sister, expect she has Tarkatan blood in her which gives her a Tarkatan mouth of big razor sharp teeth, which she usually covers with a mask.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may know, we haven’t seen Mileena or any of the other characters in costume yet, but writer of the movie Greg Russo did suggest fans will be excited to see Mileena’s costume.

Love the arm cross. Classic Mileena right there. ⚔️ (wait til u see the costume) 😉 #MortalKombat https://t.co/HmIfk4TixJ — Greg Russo (@WriterRusso) October 2, 2019

Mortal Kombat is set to release in theaters on March 5, 2021. At the moment of publishing, it’s filming in Australia, meaning set reveals and leaks should be surfacing in the near-future. For more news and information on the upcoming movie, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the reboot by clicking right here.