Mortal Kombat Movie Producer Unsure How Coronavirus Will Affect the Reboot

Todd Garner, producer on the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie, is currently unsure how coronavirus will affect the reboot and whether or not it will delay the movie’s 2021 release date. The news comes way of Todd Garner on Twitter, who revealed that right now he doesn’t know if the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will delay the highly-anticipated movie. In fact, the producer suggests no one knows right now. That said, Garner does promise to share more information when he learns of any.

As you may know, the coronavirus pandemic is leading to many movie delays. However, so far, most of these delays have been because movie theaters are shut down across the country as the United States — and much of the world — practices social distancing and self-isolation in an attempt to slow down the spread of the virus. That said, the pandemic is also impacting movies currently in pre-production, filming, and post-production. In other words, it’s safe to assume the movie delays for imminent releases is just the start.

The Mortal Kombat movie wrapped filming last fall. At the moment, it’s currently in the post-production stage, which means it should be less impacted than movies currently filming.

Unfortunately no one knows anything at this moment. As soon as I know, I will share. — Todd Garner (@Todd_Garner) March 27, 2020

The Mortal Kombat movie is currently scheduled to release on January 15, 2021, which should give it some wiggle room. However, who knows how long it will be before the pandemic is brought under control. Unfortunately, estimates are currently all over the place, and there’s plenty of reason to believe the situation is going to get worse before it gets better.

For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the movie, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the 2021 reboot by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, the movie’s Ludi Lin recently detailed his experience playing the one and only Liu Kang.

