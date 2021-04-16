Where Is Johnny Cage: Mortal Kombat Fans Take to Twitter After Trailer
The first-ever Mortal Kombat movie trailer was released this morning, revealing our first and proper look at the movie, including some of its fatalities. That said, while many Mortal Kombat fans are hyped by what they saw, some can't help but notice who's missing. While the first trailer reveals and features iconic and classic characters like Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Liu Kang, and Mileena, it's also missing quite a few of the series' most popular characters, such as Johnny Cage, who played a pivotal role in the original Mortal Kombat movie. Right now, it's unclear if Cage is in the movie, but so far Warner Bros. is acting coy about the character and whether or not he will make an appearance.
In addition to causing considerable backlash, the absence is fueling a variety of speculation ranging from the character being held for a sequel to Cole Turner -- the movie's protagonist and an original character -- actually being Cage.
The official story synopsis reveals that Turner has a background in MMA and his story does sound similar to that of Cage. However, while there's no denying the similarities between the two characters, there's nothing so far that lends much credence to this theory. In fact, many have pointed out that Cole's personality is quite different than Cage's personality defined by his humor and pompousness.
Unfortunately, right now, Cage's role in the movie is unclear, and it's driving Mortal Kombat fans over on Twitter mad.
Where's Cage?
Since when is SubZero responsible for Jax losing his arms?! Hello Ermac. And how tf can this movie be made with no Johnny Cage?!— TessaDShort (@d_short) February 18, 2021
Trailer Looks Great, But...
That new Mortal Kombat movie looks great. Disappointed the GOAT Johnny Cage wasn't in it but otherwise looks awesome.— JJ (@STLBaseballFan6) February 18, 2021
Not Quite the Same
The new Mortal Kombat movie trailer is so awesome ⚡⚡ however, greatly missing Johnny Cage and his douchebaginess...— CODEX NOIRMATIC (@codexnoirmatic) February 18, 2021
Pain
No johnny cage. Pain— Brando 🌎 (@NeroBrando) February 18, 2021
No Cage? No Kitana? Not SOld
I kind of love and hate the new Mortal Kombat trailer. We really have to watch the whole movie before we can judge this correctly. Where is Johnny Cage. Where is Kitana. Who the fuck is Cole Young. Why are we creating new characters in a world where you aren’t featuring mains— Bryan James (@BryanJamezzz) February 18, 2021
Being Held for a Sequel?
I'm fine with it either way. Johnny Cage brings a lot of comedy and they might not want a character who undermines the sincerity of the premise right away. If that's the case, yeah, leave him for the sequel.— improvyzer (@improvyzer) February 18, 2021
Was Cage Sacrificed for Cole?
cole turner locking johnny cage out of the movie set so he can take his spot in the mk movie pic.twitter.com/5wiPstu1c7— layla (@lovejades) February 18, 2021
Actually, Wait, Are They One in the Same?
They picked the most outdated way to tell the story but I’m like 70% sure they’ll reveal his “stage name” is Johnny Cage https://t.co/9jW7JMOSAd— 🐲 (@twolazytwolie) February 18, 2021
Theory Continued
Johnny Cage was a boxer, so MY personal guess is that Cole takes the name up after the tournament https://t.co/UNXlWBtHwH— cranbear 🐻 (@izaeah) February 18, 2021