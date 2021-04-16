Where Is Johnny Cage: Mortal Kombat Fans Take to Twitter After Trailer

The first-ever Mortal Kombat movie trailer was released this morning, revealing our first and proper look at the movie, including some of its fatalities. That said, while many Mortal Kombat fans are hyped by what they saw, some can't help but notice who's missing. While the first trailer reveals and features iconic and classic characters like Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Liu Kang, and Mileena, it's also missing quite a few of the series' most popular characters, such as Johnny Cage, who played a pivotal role in the original Mortal Kombat movie. Right now, it's unclear if Cage is in the movie, but so far Warner Bros. is acting coy about the character and whether or not he will make an appearance.

In addition to causing considerable backlash, the absence is fueling a variety of speculation ranging from the character being held for a sequel to Cole Turner -- the movie's protagonist and an original character -- actually being Cage.

The official story synopsis reveals that Turner has a background in MMA and his story does sound similar to that of Cage. However, while there's no denying the similarities between the two characters, there's nothing so far that lends much credence to this theory. In fact, many have pointed out that Cole's personality is quite different than Cage's personality defined by his humor and pompousness.

Unfortunately, right now, Cage's role in the movie is unclear, and it's driving Mortal Kombat fans over on Twitter mad.