First Mortal Kombat Movie Trailer Has the Internet Excited for the New Reboot

As expected, if a bit early, the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot movie released its very first trailer this morning, and it's basically everything a fan of the franchise could want out of a reboot. There's Sub-Zero versus Scorpion, Liu Kang making a dragon out of fire, and even Kano ripping a heart out. There is even what appears to be (and very likely is) a scene with Goro, everyone's favorite four-armed fighter. As you might expect, folks are going a bit wild on social media about it.

The reaction to the trailer isn't terribly surprising given how fans have responded to the various bits of information like the new character posters. Based on what we have seen so far, it would appear to be a totally new sort of story based on the same characters and general premise, which is exactly the same sort of thing the original movies did back in the '90s. And, generally speaking, the original movie is fondly remembered albeit considered a little goofy in some places.

Here is the official synopsis for the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie, in case you missed it previously:

"MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?"

The Mortal Kombat reboot film is currently scheduled to release on April 16th on both HBO Max and in theaters. The cast includes Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Lewis Tan as new character Cole Young. It wrapped filming late last year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.

