Mortal Kombat Movie Trailer Release Set for February

Following the recent first look at the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot film, which is officially set to release on April 16th in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, one question remained in fans' minds: when will the trailer release? Well, now we have some idea thanks to New Line Cinema, which has indicated that we can all expect to get the first trailer for the new movie next month.

More specifically, the official Instagram account for New Line Cinema -- which is producing the reboot -- recently responded to a question about when, exactly, the movie trailer would actually release with a straightforward answer: "February!" You can check it out for yourself in the comments to the Instagram post embedded below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Line Cinema (@newlinecinema)

Here is the official synopsis for the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie, which was recently revealed:

"MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?"

The Mortal Kombat reboot film is currently scheduled to release on April 16th on both HBO Max and in theaters. The cast includes Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Lewis Tan as new character Cole Young. It wrapped filming late last year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.

