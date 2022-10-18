New Mortal Kombat Game Announced

A new Mortal Kombat game called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught got announced this week amid the 30th anniversary of the franchise with this new game scheduled to be released in 2023. As Mortal Kombat fans might've guessed by its name, however, this isn't the next mainline fighting game in the long-running series which most recently gave players Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a mobile only "collection role-playing game," though details on the actual gameplay experience are slim at this time.

A site for the new Mortal Kombat game accompanied the Onslaught announcement alongside some of the first artwork for the mobile title. It shows a number of different characters including Raiden, Sub-Zero, Scorpion, and more, though we're again left without any details about the actual gameplay save for a brief line in an accompanying press release that said the game will "feature the first mobile-exclusive cinematic story experience for the franchise, where players must build a team of fighters from a vast roster of characters – and unleash them in massive real-time group battles to stop a dark and dangerous threat from wreaking havoc across the realms."

Ed Boon, the co-creator and face of Mortal Kombat, said in the same press release that the NetherRealm Studios group is looking to stay "true to the core visceral nature" of Mortal Kombat while pushing into new territory with things like a mobile RPG.

"We are pushing the boundaries of Mortal Kombat to allow players to experience the franchise in new ways, while still staying true to its core visceral nature," said Boon. "With Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, we reimagined Mortal Kombat into a strategic team-based collection RPG with fast-paced, group melee combat that both new and existing fans can enjoy."

Whenever Warner Bros. and NetherRealm are ready to say more about the new Mortal Kombat game, that site will be the place to hear about it. There's currently an option there to enter email to make sure you stay up on news about the new game ahead of its launch. It doesn't yet have a specific release date, but it's scheduled to be out at some point in 2023.