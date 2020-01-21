Mortal Kombat Reboot Producer Teases First Trailer Release Date

Late last year, the Mortal Kombat reboot wrapped filming and entered post-production, a year before its release. That said, despite this, we still haven’t seen a trailer of it, and it sounds like that won’t be changing anytime soon. According to producer on the movie, Todd Garner, we likely won’t be seeing our first look at the reboot until sometime this summer, in other words, sometime between June and August. Of course, if this is accurate, then there’s a good chance the debut trailer is being saved for San Diego Comic-Con, which makes sense.

Word of the trailer’s approximate drop date comes way of Garner’s Twitter account, where, interacting with a fan, he revealed that he thinks the debut trailer will release sometime this summer. In other words, we still have at least a handful of months to wait before we can see what the reboot is cooking with.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unlike most high-profile movies, leaks of the Mortal Kombat movie have been very, very limited. In fact, beyond some generic set photos, we’ve hardly seen anything of the movie. We don’t know what the main characters look like, what the quality of the costume design is, or who’s rounding out the cast beyond the core that’s already been revealed. And part of this is because the movie shot was in southern Australia, but part of it’s also because it shot at many remote locations.

I think this Summer. — Todd Garner (@Todd_Garner) January 11, 2020

At this point, there’s a pretty even mix between hype and skepticism for the movie. Mortal Kombat is a brand that comes with a lot of hype, and it’s been awhile since we’ve seen the series via the movie format. However, there’s been some pretty bad Mortal Kombat movies in the past, which is where the doubtfulness comes from.

Mortal Kombat is set to premiere on January 15, 2020.