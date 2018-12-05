‘Mortal Kombat’ Movie Reboot Director Offers Update

This year has seen a lot of speculation and rumors regarding the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie reboot, including false casting information, and now that rumor mill has begun to turn once more.

The last time we heard anything official regarding the project was back in July from director James Wan. Luckily, we’ve gotten a small update courtesy of Heroic Hollywood about what’s next and what Wan needs fans to understand.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“That has been such a tricky one just trying to get the script to a point,” Wan told the site. “People don’t know this, fans don’t understand this, but there’s just so much on the business side of things… to try and get the right budget for it, and we want to make sure we have enough resources and the budget to do the film right. If I can’t get the right resources and find the right filmmaker for it, I don’t want to do it, and I’m so busy already. I don’t need to clutter my plate with more stuff if I don’t believe it can be done right.”

Alas, we are back to just knowing the movie is being considered, but all other information at this time is hush hush.

It will be interesting to see what the reboot will have to offer if it comes to be. The original movie was guilty pleasure of mine is that I absolutely adored the 1995 film. Seeing the martial arts tournament that we knew so well from the games in real life (or real screen) was incredible, even if it did get a little bit cheesy from time to time. According to the movie’s official synopsis:

“Once every generation, there is an inter-dimensional martial arts tournament known as Mortal Kombat, designed by the Elder Gods to limit invasions between the realms of the universe. If the realm of Outworld wins Mortal Kombat ten consecutive times, its Emperor Shao Kahn (voiced by Frank Welker) will be able to invade and conquer the Earth realm. They have already won nine; so this will be their tenth tournament. The Shaolin warrior Liu Kang (Robin Shou) and his comrades, Hollywood movie star Johnny Cage (Linden Ashby) and U.S. Special Forces officer Sonya Blade (Bridgette Wilson), were handpicked by Raiden (Christopher Lambert), the god of lightning and Earthrealm’s defender, to overcome their powerful adversaries in order to prevent Outworld from winning their tenth straight Mortal Kombat tournament. Each of the three has his or her own reason for competing: Liu Kang seeks revenge against tournament host Shang Tsung (Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa) for killing his brother Chan (Steven Ho); Sonya also has vengeance on her mind, pursuing crime lord Kano (Trevor Goddard) who killed her partner; Johnny Cage, having been branded as a fake by the media, seeks to prove otherwise to the world.”

Thoughts on a Mortal Kombat reboot? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!