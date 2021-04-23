Mortal Kombat Star Lewis Tan Says Even More Fights Were Cut From the Film

✖

Mortal Kombat is now streaming on HBO Max and playing in theaters around the world with the fights and fatalities driving fans of the game wild. Even though blood abounds throughout the movie and the combat is on full display, there was even more that didn't make it into the final cut. Responding to one fan who asked about an extended edition, star Lewis Tan replied: "There are much more fights that didn’t make it including my faviorte (sic) one. Hopefully on special features...Its very common to cut scenes, most films have enough footage for a 5 hour cut. Plenty of stuff left for sequel too :)"

The fights in the film have been one of the major selling points with our own Rollin Bishop writing in his review of the movie: "If the goal was authenticity, as so much of the cast and crew said prior to release, it certainly is authentic to the blood and guts of the video games. The fights are fun, fast-paced, and it’s clear when the martial artists have the floor that they know what they’re doing. The characters largely feel like they should, despite the lack of individual screen time to flesh them out, and it’s hard not to both cheer and wince with body parts getting severed or exploded or severed and then exploded every couple of minutes."

There are much more fights that didn’t make it including my faviorte one. Hopefully on special features. #MortalKombatMovie 🔥❤️ https://t.co/aGUwXz4uP5 — Lewis Tan (@TheLewisTan) April 23, 2021

Unlike his other co-stars in the movie, Tan plays an entirely new character for the Mortal Kombat universe and according to the filmmakers it was something they needed to get the audience into the story.

"You know, having made a number of movies in our careers, the worry is when you have such a deep piece of IPs that like a video game that if you get too stuck in just the video game, you can sometimes ignore the rest of the world, and we have to acknowledge that not every single person in the world knows the game,” producer Todd Garner previously revealed. “So we needed an access point for everybody to come into the game, but not to fuck with any of the canons of the game, not to mess with anybody's backstory, so that in order to keep everybody pristine and keep the game true, we needed a character to come in and meet all those characters.”

The Mortal Kombat reboot is now playing on HBO Max and in theaters. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.