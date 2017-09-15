Mountain Dew and Doritos Giving Away Xbox One X Consoles Every 60 Seconds Soon

You thought you were going to get through all of this Xbox One X launch hype with only Taco Bell in your gut?! Think again, nerds! You knew Mountain Dew and Doritos were going to show up sooner or later, and this year they’re partnering up with Microsoft to auction off a boat-load of Xbox One X consoles starting in November. You don’t have to wait until November to better your chances of winning, though. Start earning those points now! Here’s how it’s going to work:

Collect: This fall, fans can collect specially-marked packages of Mtn Dew and Doritos – including the new Mtn Dew Game Fuel Arctic Burst and Tropical Smash – to collect codes for the online auction.

Bank Codes: Starting Sept. 25, fans can use codes to bank points on Every60Seconds.com, and gain one entry into the daily Xbox One X sweepstakes.

Bid to Win: From Nov. 8 to Dec. 15, participants can use their points to participate in daily auctions starting at 9 a.m. ET, with a chance to win an Xbox One X console every minute from 9 p.m.–11:30 p.m. ET when the auctions close.

“The DEW and Doritos gaming platform has become a staple of the gaming community, and as we looked back on some of the best programs we’ve done together, the online auction with Xbox stands out,” said Chauncey Hamlett, senior director, marketing, Mountain Dew. “We’re excited to be bringing back the auction in a new way, and giving our fans a chance to get their hands on the hotly-anticipated Xbox One X.”

If you don’t fancy hanging out online and stalking auctions like a 90s mom hunting for a Furby, Mountain Dew and Doritos will be giving you more chances to win an Xbox One X offline. We don’t know how that will shake out just yet, we’re going to get more details in the coming weeks, so stay tuned!