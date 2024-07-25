MrBeast Finally Responds to Ava Kris Tyson Allegations

YouTube star MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has finally released a statement in response to recent allegations tied to longtime collaborator Ava Kris Tyson. Earlier this week, accusations came forward alleging that Tyson had previously had multiple inappropriate conversations with minors, which many found to be predatory in nature. Tyson later came out and denied any allegations associated with grooming, but also shared that she would be leaving MrBeast in light of the situation. Now, Donaldson has responded to this ordeal and has explained what will be done next.

Shared in a post on his X account, Donaldson said that he is “disgusted and opposed” to what has come to light in relation to Tyson. As a result, Donaldson said that he has hired independent investigators to look into the matter more thoroughly so that he can have a better view of what previously transpired. Even without knowing the full extent of what this investigation will bring, Donaldson said that he had already seen enough to completely remove Tyson from the MrBeast YouTube channel and larger brand.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Over the last few days, I’ve become aware of the serious allegations of Ava Tyson’s behavior online and I am disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts,” Donaldson said. “During that time, I have been focused on hiring an independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure I have all the facts. That said, I’ve seen enough online and taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company, my channel, and any association with MrBeast.”

“I do not condone or support any of the inappropriate actions,” he continued. “I will allow the independent investigators the necessary time to conduct a comprehensive investigation and will take any further actions based on their findings.”

Donaldson’s silence on this situation with Tyson had lingered for the better part of three days before this statement had come about. Over that time, calls grew louder for him to say something on the matter given that he is the figurehead of the largest YouTube channels in the world. It’s not currently known if the findings from this investigation that Donaldson has begun will ever become public, but we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook if there are any major developments in this story.