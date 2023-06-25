MrBeast Reveals He Nearly Rode on Tragic Titanic Sub

Famed YouTuber MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) has revealed that he nearly rode on the OceanGate submarine that imploded during a trek to see the wreckage of the Titanic. Over the course of the past week, arguably the most viral news story in the world has centered around the tragic disappearance and eventual implosion of OceanGate's Titan sub. The event was one that ended up taking the lives of five people, and as we've now learned, MrBeast was nearly one of the passengers on the trip.

In a post on Twitter today, MrBeast shared with his followers that he was previously considering a dive to view the Titanic this month on OceanGate's submarine. MrBeast said that he was invited by a party that wasn't named and based on a text message that he shared, it seems that he was at one point planning to go on the sub expedition. Eventually, though, MrBeast opted to decline the invite, which turned out to be a decision that could have very well saved his life.

"I was invited earlier this month to ride the Titanic submarine, I said no," MrBeast shared on Twitter while attaching a previous text he (or someone else) had sent to verify his claim. "Kind of scary that I could have been on it."

I was invited earlier this month to ride the titanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it pic.twitter.com/bQUnaRiczA — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 25, 2023

After sharing this information, MrBeast's tweet quickly went viral and at the time of this writing has been viewed over 50 million times. Many of the responses to the tweet simply acknowledged how fortunate it was that MrBeast didn't end up going on the trip. Others questioned the validity of his own statement and asked for more details. Currently, MrBeast hasn't shed any further light on the subject, but it's clear that this situation could have had drastically more media attention on it if the YouTuber had accepted the invitation to join.

Moving forward, ongoing investigations remain active into OceanGate and the eventual implosion that led to the deaths of the passengers on board the sub. Those who perished while the trip were Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Shahzada Dawood, Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and OceanGate's own CEO Stockton Rush.