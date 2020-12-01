Magic: The Gathering Arena Giving Bob Ross Lands Away for Free

✖

Last week, Wizards of the Coast announced that Bob Ross's artwork would grace a limited edition set of Magic: The Gathering's basic land cards. The Bob Ross lands first surfaced via Magic: The Gathering Arena earlier in November. The "Happy Little Gathering" Secret Lair drop includes a code to redeem five of the ten total Bob Ross lands in the set on the digital platform, but the means of unlocking the other five basic lands in the collection for Arena was unknown until now. Wizards of the Coast is revealing codes that are viable for a limited time. Each of those codes will unlock a different Bob Ross land for free in the game. Wizards of the Coast will reveal one new code each day throughout the week.

The codes are only viable until December 14th. Players should act fast. Here are the codes revealed thus far:

DelightfulMeadow (Plains)

The "Happy Little Gathering" Secret Lair drop is a partnership between Wizards of the Coast and the Ross estate. Like all Secret Lair drops (including the recent The Walking Dead Secret Lair drop), will be available only for a limited time. The set includes two copies of each of Magic: The Gathering's five-basic land cards -- plains, island, swamp, mountain, and forest -- with each card featuring a different Ross painting as its illustration. The set will be available in both foil and non-foil editions.

When you preorder the #Secretversary Happy Little Gathering drop, you get a code for five of those lands on MTG Arena... And the other five we'll be giving players via codes throughout the week!

Since basic land cards are required to cast spells in Magic: The Gathering, they appear in all but the most niche Magic decks. That makes Happy Little Gathering possibly the most playable Secret Lair drop in the program's one-year history.

The set also includes one non-basic land, Evolving Wilds, which also features Ross's artwork. Ross was the host of The Joy of Painting PBS series which became an internet-favorite personality following his death in 1995. Ross was best known as a landscape artist, making his work a natural fit for the basic lands of Magic: The Gathering.

What do you think of the Magic: The Gathering Happy Little Gathering Secret Lair drop? Will you be getting one for yourself? Are you happy to unlock half of the lands for free with codes for Magic: The Gathering Arena? Let us know what you think about all of this in the comments section. The set will be available to pre-order on the Secret Lair website from November 30th through December 14th.