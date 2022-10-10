Magic: The Gathering Misprints Causing Big Problems for Players

Misprints in Magic: The Gathering's new Unfinity set are causing problems for players with regard to the card Myra the Magnificent. Misprints in Magic: The Gathering aren't unheard of, but the misprints in Unfinity are causing bigger-than-normal problems because of a new card classification system that has gone awry. Typically, Magic: The Gathering's comedic "Un" sets -- with names like Unglued, Unhinged, Unstable, Unsanctioned, and now Unfinity -- have silver-bordered cards marking them clearly as not for tournament play (Magic: The Gathering's pricey 30th Anniversary Edition set is similarly not legal in tournaments).

However, Unfinity broke that mold by mixing cards that are not legal in sanctioned play with cards that are. Rather than giving the entire Unfinity set silver borders, Wizards of the Coast chose to use holographic stickers on the bottom of each card to distinguish legal cards from casual-play-only cards, allowing them to mix the two. Legal cards bear the usual oval sticker while illegal cards have an acorn-shaped sticker.

Except things haven't gone smoothly. Players were immediately concerned about misprints that would stamp cards that are meant to be legal in Eternal play (formats like Vintage, Legacy, Pauper, and the incredibly popular Commander, which allow cards from any set without a silver border) with acorn stickers. With nothing else on the cards to denote their legality, this could cause problems.

This possibility even came up during the Unfinity presentation put on by Magic: The Gathering head designer Mark Rosewater at San Diego Comic-Con. During the presentation, Rosewater revealed two versions of the card Magar of the Magic Strings. One card had an oval sticker while the other version had an acorn. This caused confusion among fans and Rosewater had to clarify later that Magar of the Magic Strings is an Eternal card.

But now that same problem is occurring with Myra the Magnificent. While some copies of the cards bear the appropriate oval stickers, some players are opening packs to discover a Myra the Magnificent with an acorn sticker. As expected, this has caused confusion among players, who will have to wait for clarification and a ruling from Wizards of the Coasts to know how to proceed. Fo now, it's easy enough to find out online that Myra the Magnificent is intended to be an Eternal card.

While this particular problem does not affect Standard format Magic: The Gathering play, Wizards of the Coast did make a new banned and restricted announcement for the format on Monday. The announcement removed one of the most powerful and popular cards from play in the format.