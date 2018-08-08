‘Multiple Diablo Projects In the Works,’ Confirms Blizzard

We’ve had numerous leaks, including job postings, in the past seemingly confirming a new Diablo game was currently in production, but this is the first time we’ve had concrete proof directly from the developers themselves. Though not an official reveal (which, understandable with E3 2018 less than a week away), we do have the confirmation that it is currently in development, straight from the source.

The Blizzard team posted a few new job listings back in June, confirming the Diablo news, but now we’ve got a brand new manager from the mouths of the team themselves. Straight from the source, we’ve got our official first bit of hype regarding brand new Diablo goodness.

With multiple projects in the works and the Nintendo Switch riding high on its own success, could this mean we are finally getting a Hell-filled port to the hybrid console? Trust me when I say the team here is currently crossing all crossable appendages regarding that potential tidbit of news.

“On behalf of the Diablo team, welcome back to Sanctuary for our newest season. For those of you still rocking your heroes in Reaper of Souls, you might have noticed we did something a little bit different for Season 14: Themed Seasons. The Season of Greed is our first Themed Season and we plan to explore additional themes in the future,” said Community Manager Brandy Camel.

But what about the various projects?

“We’d also like to let you know that the forges here at Blizzard are burning hot. And we have multiple Diablo projects in the works. Some of them are going to take longer than others. But we may have some things to show you later this year. We hope you stay tuned, while we work to bring these Diablo experiences to life. None of this would be possible without the support that you have shown us for over 20 years,” she added.

So whether you’re a veteran to the franchise or a newcomer, there’s going to be an announcement that everyone can enjoy. As for when the big reveal will happen, BlizzCon is set for November 2 – 4 in sunny California!

