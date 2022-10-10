MultiVersus Game Director Teases Big Change to Combos

MultiVersus looks to be getting a fairly significant change in an upcoming patch. According to Player First Games co-founder and MultiVersus game director Tony Huynh, the next patch for the popular free-to-play platform brawler will include a change that prevents combos from being stacked constantly using the exact same moves. While this might not sound like a huge deal at first blush, it's a significant shift that should alleviate some frustrating issues.

Huynh's response about this came in reaction to a clip of Harley Quinn juggling Garnet from 0 to 110 using several moves over and over without the Garnet player being able to properly respond. "Next patch has it so you can't do an attack in the same combo more than 2 times otherwise it drops the combo," stated Huynh over on Twitter in response. "[W]e'll keep evaluating after that change." You can check out Huynh's response and the clip itself for yourself embedded below:

Next patch has it so you can't do an attack in the same combo more than 2 times otherwise it drops the combo. we'll keep evaluating after that change. — Tony Huynh (@Tony_Huynh) October 10, 2022

Obviously, this isn't the exact details on what the patch will change, but players won't have to wait long in order to find out. A spooky tease late last week seemed to indicate that Stripe from Gremlins is set to arrive this week -- or at least be announced as arriving soon -- and new fighters typically arrive alongside a major patch. Morty did it, Rick did it, Gizmo did it, and there's no reason to assume that Stripe will be any different.

In general, MultiVersus is currently available in Open Beta on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC with Season 1 already in full swing. The video game is a free-to-play platform brawler with a focus on 2-on-2 team fights that includes full cross-play support as well as server-based rollback netcode. You can check out all of our previous coverage of MultiVersus right here.

