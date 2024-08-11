A Muppets Version of Clue Is Coming

A new version of Clue is coming, this time featuring the Muppets. This month, The OP Games announced Clue: Muppets, a new version of the murder mystery game featuring the beloved Muppets franchise. The premise of the game is that the Muppets are hosting a murder mystery show at the Muppet Theatre, with players trying to solve the classic “Who,” “Where” and “With What” questions. Various Muppets will play classic Clue characters, with Miss Piggy playing Miss Scarlet, Kermit playing Mayor Green, Fozzie playing Colonel Mustard, Gonzo as Professor Plum, Sam Eagle as Solicitor Peacock, and The Swedish Chef playing Chef White. Uncle Deadly is the host of the murder mystery party and also acts as Mr. Boddy in the game.

The various murder weapons are all classic Muppets props from various movies or shows ranging from Marley and Marley’s chains to a skillet filled with singing food from The Muppet Show.

The board itself is also filled with various Muppet easter eggs, mostly from The Muppet Show, ranging from Kermit’s coffee cup to Animal’s drum set. There’s also a reference to the original Clue board, which is sitting in a central room of the theatre.

The OP Games is perhaps best known for its Monopoly and Clue adaptations, which crossover the classic games with various IPs. The Clue crossover games typically find some in-world storyline for the murder mystery and typically use unique board based on the various properties.

Clue: Muppets will be released on October 6th. The game will retail for $44.99. A listing is available here on OP Games now, and pre-orders should be available soon.