Mustafa Ali Wore Mortal Kombat Sub-Zero Gear for Wrestlemania 34

If you haven’t noticed, all anyone on the Internet is talking about right now is Wrestlemania 34, the thirty-fourth annual show of the WWE’s flagship event, and what is widely considered the SuperBowl of sports entertainment.

On such a big night, a few wrestlers have taken some liberty in their outfit choices, such as Mustafa Ali, who wore none other than a Mortal Kombat-themed outfit.

More specifically, Ali is adorned in a Sub-Zero outfit, one of only three characters to appear in every installment of the iconic fighting series, and who has an innate ability to control ice in many forms. If you’re a Mortal Kombat fan you will need no introduction to the fighter, as alongside Scorpion, he has been the face of the series since its emergence in 1992.

As you can see, Ali isn’t alone in rocking special gear: his opponent, Cedric Alexander, was adorned in a special Black Panther outfit. That’s right, Black Panther was fighting Sub-Zero in a WWE ring for a crossover you wouldn’t have guessed if you had a billion attempts.

The match-up — a title match for the Cruiserweight Championship — has already concluded, but for the sake of spoilers, I won’t mention who won.

Wrestlemania 34 is currently ongoing, so if you haven’t already be sure to tune in so you don’t miss whoever decides to cosplay as Waluigi next.

