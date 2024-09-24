Call of Duty: MW3 Drops First Major Update Since Season 6 Launch

Big changes keep coming to MW3.

By Logan Moore

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has received a new update today across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. A little under a week ago, Season 6 of MW3 went live and brought with it a ton of new Halloween-themed content. Merely one day after launch, Activision quickly pushed out a successive update for Season 6 that made some small balance tweaks. Now, a much more extensive update for the game has gone live that should further alter the meta in both Multiplayer and Zombies. 

Downloadable now, the latest patch for Call of Duty: MW3 is primarily aimed at fixing various bugs that are present. Outside of these fixes, Activision has also further balanced the DTIR 30-06 and PDSW 528 weapons in some major ways. On the Zombies front, a fair number of alterations have also been made on this patch, but they're all simply tied to further bug fixes rather than gameplay overhauls. 

To get a look at everything that has been changed in this new update today for Call of Duty: MW3, you can view the patch notes in their entirety below. 

Call of Duty: MW3 September 24 Update Patch Notes

Global

Settings

  • Improved clarity of the Jump Scares toggle option label.

Multiplayer

UIX

  • Bug Fixes

    • Attackers widget will now display the total player health as the accurate value of 150, rather than 149.

    • Scrolling the Info panel of a Featured Playlist will no longer cause Maps to disappear from the list.

    • Buttons will no longer become unresponsive in the Ranked Play menu while using a mouse and keyboard input device.

    • Killstreak Skins counter now displays the correct value after purchasing a relevant Bundle.

    • Stretched artwork will no longer appear briefly during menu transitions.

    • Filtering Weapons in the Gunsmith while a CDL Mode is active will no longer cause the player to be sent back to the lobby.

    • Added missing Challenge description to the Constellation's End Camo for the STG44 Assault Rifle.

Progression

  • Operator Longshot or Collateral Kills Challenge will no longer track progress upon Scorestreak Kills.

Maps

  • Bait

    • Addressed an exploit allowing players to escape the playable area near the Boardwalk.

Modes

  • Bows Before Throws

    • Swapped the bow weapon to Daryl's Crossbow to celebrate the upcoming The Walking Dead: Road to Terminus Event.

Weapons & Attachments

Battle Rifles

  • DTIR 30-06

    • Increased recoil gun kick from 27.5deg/s to 32deg/s (+16%).

    • Fixer 1.4 Long Barrel

      • Increased recoil gun kick by 3%.

      • Increased horizontal recoil and vertical recoil by 8%.

    • Sanctum-60 Long Barrel

      • Increased recoil gun kick by 3%.

    • Shadowcaster Suppressed Barrel

      • Increased recoil gun kick, horizontal recoil, and vertical recoil by 4%.

    • Demo Nimble Stock

      • Increased horizontal recoil and vertical recoil by 4%.

    • Rifleman 200 Stock

      • Increased recoil gun kick, horizontal recoil, and vertical recoil by 3%.

Submachine Guns

  • PDSW 528 (MWII)

    • Fixed an issue preventing damage from being dealt between the 27.7m and 37.3m ranges.

Attachments

  • Caster-X1 Compensator Muzzle

    • Properly applied the intended -7% aim down sight time scale.

  • Bracefire-HC Grip Underbarrel

    • Fixed an issue allowing players to toggle Tactical Stance, enabling unintended movement speeds.

Perks

  • Gunslinger Vest

    • Fixed an issue preventing placed Equipment from being picked up.

Killstreaks

  • SAE

    • Explosive damage is now capable of dealing damage to enemies who are underwater.

Zombies

  • Bug Fixes

    • Addressed an issue preventing players from initiating interactions while the Tap to Interact behavior setting is enabled.

    • Fixed an issue preventing interaction with Rift Pedstals after a player leaves their Squad.

    • Removed Ping button while interacting with a Rift Pedstal as it overlaps with the Offer button.

Gameplay

  • Bug Fixes

    • Players can no longer initiate a vote for multiple Rifts at once.

    • Visual effects from the Pristine Mirror will no longer persist after it is collected.

