Call of Duty: MW3 Drops First Major Update Since Season 6 Launch

Big changes keep coming to MW3.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has received a new update today across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. A little under a week ago, Season 6 of MW3 went live and brought with it a ton of new Halloween-themed content. Merely one day after launch, Activision quickly pushed out a successive update for Season 6 that made some small balance tweaks. Now, a much more extensive update for the game has gone live that should further alter the meta in both Multiplayer and Zombies.

Downloadable now, the latest patch for Call of Duty: MW3 is primarily aimed at fixing various bugs that are present. Outside of these fixes, Activision has also further balanced the DTIR 30-06 and PDSW 528 weapons in some major ways. On the Zombies front, a fair number of alterations have also been made on this patch, but they're all simply tied to further bug fixes rather than gameplay overhauls.

To get a look at everything that has been changed in this new update today for Call of Duty: MW3, you can view the patch notes in their entirety below.

Call of Duty: MW3 September 24 Update Patch Notes

Global

Settings

Improved clarity of the Jump Scares toggle option label.

Multiplayer

UIX

Bug Fixes Attackers widget will now display the total player health as the accurate value of 150, rather than 149. Scrolling the Info panel of a Featured Playlist will no longer cause Maps to disappear from the list. Buttons will no longer become unresponsive in the Ranked Play menu while using a mouse and keyboard input device. Killstreak Skins counter now displays the correct value after purchasing a relevant Bundle. Stretched artwork will no longer appear briefly during menu transitions. Filtering Weapons in the Gunsmith while a CDL Mode is active will no longer cause the player to be sent back to the lobby. Added missing Challenge description to the Constellation's End Camo for the STG44 Assault Rifle.



Progression

Operator Longshot or Collateral Kills Challenge will no longer track progress upon Scorestreak Kills.

Maps

Bait Addressed an exploit allowing players to escape the playable area near the Boardwalk.



Modes

Bows Before Throws Swapped the bow weapon to Daryl's Crossbow to celebrate the upcoming The Walking Dead: Road to Terminus Event.



Weapons & Attachments

Battle Rifles

DTIR 30-06 Increased recoil gun kick from 27.5deg/s to 32deg/s (+16%). Fixer 1.4 Long Barrel Increased recoil gun kick by 3%. Increased horizontal recoil and vertical recoil by 8%. Sanctum-60 Long Barrel Increased recoil gun kick by 3%. Shadowcaster Suppressed Barrel Increased recoil gun kick, horizontal recoil, and vertical recoil by 4%. Demo Nimble Stock Increased horizontal recoil and vertical recoil by 4%. Rifleman 200 Stock Increased recoil gun kick, horizontal recoil, and vertical recoil by 3%.



Submachine Guns

PDSW 528 (MWII) Fixed an issue preventing damage from being dealt between the 27.7m and 37.3m ranges.



Attachments

Caster-X1 Compensator Muzzle Properly applied the intended -7% aim down sight time scale.

Bracefire-HC Grip Underbarrel Fixed an issue allowing players to toggle Tactical Stance, enabling unintended movement speeds.



Perks

Gunslinger Vest Fixed an issue preventing placed Equipment from being picked up.



Killstreaks

SAE Explosive damage is now capable of dealing damage to enemies who are underwater.



Zombies

Bug Fixes Addressed an issue preventing players from initiating interactions while the Tap to Interact behavior setting is enabled. Fixed an issue preventing interaction with Rift Pedstals after a player leaves their Squad. Removed Ping button while interacting with a Rift Pedstal as it overlaps with the Offer button.



