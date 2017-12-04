Bandai Namco Reveals New My Hero Academia: One’s Justice Details

The new My Hero Academia: One’s Justice game recently received new details on its features thanks to an update from Bandai Namco.

A video game adaptation of the popular My Hero Academia anime and manga series, My Hero Academia: One’s Justice was recently confirmed for a release on the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 4. While those who have kept up with the show will need encouragement when it comes to looking forward to the game, there are a few questions left unanswered concerning how the game version of the show will play out.

While some of those questions still remain, an update for the game’s site did shed some light on the game’s features with a brief description of the battles that’ll be fought, translations courtesy of Gematsu.

“Fight, for every justice—. My Hero Academia appears as a battle action game where ‘Quirks’ collide! Experience diverse battles on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch through realistic stage destruction by using superhuman powers called ‘Quirks,’ and take full advantage of the buildings and walls placed throughout the stage. Go Plus Ultra with My Hero Academia: One’s Justice.”

In addition to the new description of the game, two characters have already been confirmed to be part of the My Hero Academia game’s roster.

Izuku Midoriya (voiced by Daiki Yamashita)

Birthday: July 15

Height: 166cm

Quirk: One For All

“A boy who dreams of becoming a hero. Although born “Quirkless,” the qualities of a hero were discovered to be hidden within him, and he inherited the “One For All” Quirk from the legendary hero All Might. His desire to save people is unusually strong.”

Tomura Shigaraki (voiced by Kouki Uchiyama)

Birthday: ?

Height: ?

Quirk: Decay

A villain shrouded in mystery, his background is completely unknown. While his reasons are uncertain, he is planning to kill All Might. He is the self-proclaimed leader of the League of Villains. He seems to have a Quirk that can decay anything he touches with his hands.

A release date for My Hero Academia hasn’t been announced yet, but the game will be featured at Jump Fiesta, so expect more information to come soon after that event.