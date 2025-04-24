I Need Nintendo to Accept Super Smash Bros Is a Fighting Game for the Switch 2

For decades, the Super Smash Bros. series has held a unique position among video games. It combines the gameplay of platforming titles and fighting games to create what many consider to be the first platform fighter. Part of the reason this series has stood the test of time is because of how it brings together and celebrates Nintendo’s greatest characters. However, one problem has plagued the series since its inception, and I am tired of it. Nintendo has never embraced the fighting game aspect, and with the Nintendo Switch 2 looming, it is past time Nintendo accepted Super Smash Bros. as a fighting game series and supported it as such.

Super Smash Bros. started as a fighter from the first incredible trailer for Super Smash Bros., which was released in 1999. Since then, I have played and enjoyed every title Nintendo has added to the series, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the Fighting Game Community, or FGC, has captured my attention. While many favor Street Fighter 6, Guilty Gear Strive, or any of the other classic fighting games, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is my game of choice. Unfortunately, Nintendo makes this very difficult.

Many companies support the FGC community, hosting tournaments, offering prizes, and balancing games. Nintendo notoriously neglects all of these to the detriment of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s FGC scene. Despite all the obvious reasons, Nintendo treats the series as a party game and refuses to acknowledge its identity as a platform fighter and give it the treatment it deserves.

The Super Smash Bros. games have had hidden depths and secret tech since Super Smash Bros. Melee, and professional players have used these to increase their skill and put on performances for fans. The level of skill and knowledge required, especially with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s massive roster, is astounding. But Nintendo not only doesn’t care, it almost seems to actively attack the Smash competitive scene.

Other developers support fighting games with features like rollback netcode, ranked matchmaking, and robust training modes. Nintendo, on the other hand, has included none of these in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The online is terrible, both in connection and how it works, and the training mode doesn’t provide info on frame data and hitbox visualization.

Additionally, Nintendo not only doesn’t support the Smash scene with tournaments, promotions, and prize pools, but it actively restricts it and makes it harder to run events. Looking at how poorly the Panda Cup and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate World Tours were run shows how Nintendo views the scene as niche. Not only this, but Nintendo makes it hard for top players to find sponsors and make a living.

Only recently, Team Liquid, one of the biggest names in the FGC and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate especially, let go of two well-known and high-placing players. Without this sponsor, Dabuz and Riddles will have a harder time making it to tournaments and earning a living. If Nintendo spotlighted top players and actively supported the scene, Team Liquid could have justified keeping these players on their roster.

It’s clear something needs to change, and the Nintendo Switch 2 is the perfect opportunity for this. The next Super Smash Bros. game, whether it be a deluxe port of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or a new entry, has to make real changes and accept its identity as a fighting game. Importantly, Nintendo can continue the series’ legacy as a casual party game while implementing the changes needed to recognize the needs of the competitive scene. The line between accessibility and depth is thin, but Nintendo has the potential to achieve and embrace this dual identity.

The first change that needs to be made is improving online functions. Rollback netcode is a must and should have been used in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Nintendo also needs to utilize a proper online ranked matchmaking system and ditch GSP. Offering dedicated playlists with an official tournament-style ruleset and a casual preferred ruleset option will give casual and competitive players the ability to play Super Smash Bros. how they want. Finally, for modes, Nintendo needs to give more options in training mode, especially with how inconsistent and strange hitboxes can be in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Outside of the game, Nintendo needs to provide more support and access to the competitive scene, or at least get out of the way. Developers like Capcom, Bandai Namco, and more actively support the scene and provide tournaments like EVO, where players can earn prize money. Nintendo could learn from this and supply larger prize pools for tournaments and host official streams to improve the tournament scene. I’d also love to see Nintendo showcasing top players more, such as how The Pokemon Company does with the VGC side of competitive Pokemon. This would help with sponsors and get more players into the game.

The other major thing Nintendo needs to do is balance the game properly. It is no secret that Steve has broken Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and this isn’t the first time a character has done this. Meta Knight ruined Super Smash Bros. Brawl, and Bayonetta ruined Super Smash Bros. Wii U. Balance patches and properly testing characters are a must for the next Smash game. With how different character and stage interactions are, each character needs to be tested and finely tuned across the game’s lifespan rather than just releasing a character and letting the community deal with it.

As the next generation of Nintendo’s hardware approaches, so too do the next generation of games. Super Smash Bros. is a classic series, and I hope Nintendo does right by it and gives it the treatment it deserves. This pivotal moment could make or break the competitive Smash scene forever as it is already struggling due to Nintendo’s actions and lack of updates. Super Smash Bros. cannot suffer another dropped ball when it comes to online and its competitive fighting spirit.