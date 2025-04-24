inZOI Developer Wants to Port the Game to Nintendo Switch 2

inZOI is one of the best alternatives to EA’s The Sims series even in early access. While it is only available on PC, plans are in motion to bring the game to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and the developer even has hopes to bring the game to Nintendo Switch 2. Game director Hyungjun Kim has shared doubts about whether Nintendo’s upcoming console can support the realistic graphics of inZOI, but this hasn’t stopped the team from trying to make it work. Even though the Nintendo Switch 2 is planned to launch on June 5th, there is no telling when or if inZOI will actually be ported to the handheld.

Hyungjun Kim sat down with VideoGamer and spoke about the possibilities of a Nintendo Switch 2 port. In discussing the future of the game, he spoke about the hardware of the Nintendo Switch and made comparisons to the required specs of inZOI on PC.

Two Zois talking in Inzoi.

“It’s hard to say for sure since we don’t yet know the exact hardware specs of the Nintendo Switch 2,” Kim said. “However, rumors suggest it may have RTX 2050-level performance. Given that inZOI currently requires relatively high specs, it would likely be difficult to run the game on the Switch 2 as-is.”

inZOI launched in early access on March 27th and has already seen several updates since then. Developer inZOI Studio has proven it wants to see the title surpass The Sims series and is working hard to do so. If inZOI comes to the Nintendo Switch 2, it will most likely be after the early access period ends and probably after a PS5 and Xbox Series X port, for which there is no official date.