My Hero Academia: One’s Justice Confirms More Playable Characters

More characters have been confirmed as playable parts of the My Hero Academia: One’s Justice roster that include Tsuyu Asui, Momo Yaoyorozu, and Denki Kaminari.

These characters were confirmed in the latest issues of Weekly Jump that included images of all three fighters, each shown off in a scan of the magazine (via Gematsu and ShonenGamez). Those who have followed the My Hero Academia anime and manga will recognize the three who will soon take their spot alongside the rest of the game’s growing roster when it’s eventually released in 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

These characters are just the latest ones to be revealed as playable characters though, three characters that are part of the growing list that includes staple fighters like Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and All Might. While bios aren’t available just yet for these newest characters, back in February, three more fighters had their stories outlines as seen below, so those looking for more on the game can hopefully expect a similar treatment for the latest editions in the future.

Shoto Todoroki is the son of the Earth’s second strongest hero Endeavor. As a genius student he can master two quirks, the ice from his mother and the fire of his father. He has always suffered the pressure of his upbringing and is now determined to forge his own path to become a Hero.

is the son of the Earth’s second strongest hero Endeavor. As a genius student he can master two quirks, the ice from his mother and the fire of his father. He has always suffered the pressure of his upbringing and is now determined to forge his own path to become a Hero. Ochaco Uraraka is one of Deku’s closest friend. She is lively, positive and always finding a way to inspire people. Her quirk gives her the power to manipulate gravity. She wants to become a hero to offer a comfortable life to her parents.

is one of Deku’s closest friend. She is lively, positive and always finding a way to inspire people. Her quirk gives her the power to manipulate gravity. She wants to become a hero to offer a comfortable life to her parents. Tenya Iida uses his super speed to be the first one to help others. As Class 1-A’s representative, Tenya takes personal responsibility over the safety of his classmates. His inspiration comes from his older brother wanting to become a hero similar to him.

For others that have barely heard anything about My Hero Academia: One’s Justice, it’s a 3D fighting game that’s being published by Bandai Namco where each of the series’ characters will make use of their Quirks to do battle against one another, according to the game’s description.

“Fight, for every justice—. Boku no Hero Academia appears as a battle action game where Quirks collide!” the description reads. “Experience diverse battles on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC through realistic stage destruction by using superhuman powers called ‘Quirks,’ and take full advantage of the buildings and walls placed throughout the stage.”

My Hero Academia: One’s Justice does not yet have a confirmed release date.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!