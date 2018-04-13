My Hero Academia: One’s Justice Gets New Gameplay Trailer And Title For Western Release

Bandai Namco has announced the official title for the western release of My Hero Academia: One’s Justice, which will now be referred to as My Hero One’s Justice.

The Japanese publisher has also provided a brand-new trailer for the title, as well as a host of official information.

Unlike in Japan, where the game will only launch for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, in Europe and North America, it will hit the same platforms, plus Xbox One and PC via Steam.

As for a release date, there still isn’t one beyond 2018. Officially, a price-point has also not been divulged.

A 3D arena-based fighting game based on the popular manga and anime franchise, My Hero One Justice takes place in a world where most of the population has superpowers called “Quirks.” In this world, heroes are pretty commonplace. And because there are so many heroes, there is naturally just as many villains to keep things lively.

An overview of the game continues:

“One day, Izuku Midoriya, a bullied middle school student without a Quirk attempts to save his childhood bully Katsuki from a villain. In recognition of his good deed, the world’s greatest superhero, All Might, bestows upon Izuku his own Quirk known as “One For All.”

In the game you will pick your side and choose between hero or villain in the fight for justice. Featuring a cast of fan favorite characters, players will be able to choose up two sidekicks in order to create their own personal and ultimate team.

Said sidekick characters will provide crucial combo opportunities via their specialized moveset, which in turn, according to Bandai Namco, will provide dynamic fights full of hard-hitting action.

A gameplay description adds:

“The explosive powers each character wields will wreak havoc on their opponents and the environment around them. The best players will use the environment to help defeat the opposition.”

In development by Byking, My Hero One’s Justice is slated to release sometime later this year. There’s currently no word whether or not Season 3 of the show and its characters will be featured in the game or not. Perhaps they will be DLC.