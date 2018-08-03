My Hero One’s Justice Adds ‘All For One’

Bandai Namco, courtesy the latest issue of Weekly Jump via Gematsu, has confirmed that All For One will be playable in its upcoming My Hero Academia 3D fighting game, My Hero One’s Justice.

Details on the villain, who is voiced by Akio Ootsuka, are currently pretty scarce, but Bandai Namco does reveal that he uses both long and close range attacks, and has the power to steal Quirks from any of his opponents.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that don’t know: All For One is the true leader and benefactor of the League of Villains, the central antagonist of the series, and once Japan’s most powerful villain.

Not much is known about the villain, as his true motives and identity are unknown, but we do know he wants to raise Tomura to become his eventual successor.

You can read more about the character here.

My Hero’s One Justice is in development for PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One. At the moment, it is scheduled to release later this year on October 26th. Below, you can read more about it:

YOUR JUSTICE BEGINS NOW!

Whether you want to see the destruction of humanity or believe heroes should defend those in need, fight to prove your justice in My Hero One’s Justice. The popular Weekly Shonen Jump manga series comes to life, as players experience the abilities of fan favorite characters such as Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Tomura Shigaraki, and many more in this arena brawler, where you’ll get to choose between hero and villain in your path to justice.

Utilize Quirks and call upon your side-kicks to activate powerful attacks where your environments are at your disposal in total field destruction. The battle doesn’t just confine you to the ground – take the fight upwards where buildings and walls become a part of the action.

– Plus Ultra! – Based on the hit weekly Shonen Jump manga series

– Heroes or Villains – Choose between fan favorite characters like Deku, All Might, Tomura, and many more in your path to justice

– Total Destruction – The environments are at your disposal as players can destroy their surroundings in fierce battles

– Join Forces – Choose up to 2 sidekicks to unleash powerful combos

– Unleash Superpowers – Utilize each character’s Quirks to plant explosive attacks