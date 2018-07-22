My Hero One’s Justice Rating Warns Of Classic Fighting Game Content: Cleavage And Cool Looking Blood

My Hero One’s Justice is scheduled to arrive later this year in October, but before it does that, the folks over at the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB, the people who rate your games if you live in North America) have gone live with their rating of the game.

So, how did the anime fighting game hold up in the eyes of the ESRB? Well, it got stamped with a “T” for Teen rating, which warns of content common in most fighting games: large amounts of cleavage, cool looking blood, a little bit of cursing, fiery explosions, and cries of pain.

More specifically, the rating warns of language, mild blood, mild suggestive themes, and violence. The following rating summary is also provided:

“This is a fighting game, based on characters from the My Hero Academia anime, in which players engage in one-on-one contests of strength. Players uses punches, kicks, swords, and special attacks to drain their opponents’ health meters. Battles are highlighted by cries of pain, impact sounds, and fiery explosions. A few special attacks result in a stylized depiction of blood splattering against a wall/background. Some characters wear outfits that reveal large amounts of cleavage. The words ‘sh*t’ and ‘a*shole’ appear in the dialogue.”

Yup, sounds like a fighting game alright. For better or worse, that’s about as much of a fighting game rating a fighting game can be awarded, unless of course you’re Mortal Kombat, which in case you’re rating looks a teensy bit different, and longer.

My Hero One’s Justice is poised to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch on October 26th.

In other recent and related news, when you pre-order My Hero One’s Justice at GameStop, you get an exclusive collector’s poster that is a blown-up, bigger version of the game’s sweet box art. The fighting game also recently received a brand-new story trailer showcasing some of its modes, and another trailer introducing Gran Torino and Muscular.

As always, feel free to hit the comments and let us know what you think of the news, or in this case, the rating.