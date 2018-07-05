My Hero One’s Justice Release Date Reveled in New Trailer

This morning, Bandai Namco revealed that My Hero One’s Justice will be hitting PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on October 26! Check out the new release date trailer above.

If you’re a huge My Hero Academia fan, then you’ve likely been salivating and watching every new trailer as it drops. If this is your first time seeing the game in action, then welcome aboard the hype train! You can see that the developers have taken very special care to recreate the aesthetic and spirit of My Hero Academia for fans of the anime, as well as the manga. Characters are faithfully recreated, they’ve been given all of the powerful attacks you’ve seen in the show, and charming manga-style expressions and exclamations are peppered into every fight. It’s a beautiful thing.

If you know you’re going to pick this bad boy up, then you may want to consider pre-ordering. Pre-orders are open now, and Bandai Namco revealed that every pre-order will come with the Number #2 Hero Endeavor as a playable character. For more on the game, here’s the rundown, straight from Bandai Namco:

“Whether you want to see the destruction of humanity or believe heroes should defend those in need, fight to prove your justice in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE. The popular Weekly Shonen Jump manga series comes to life, as players experience the abilities of fan favorite characters such as Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Tomura Shigaraki, and many more in this arena brawler, where you’ll get to choose between hero and villain in your path to justice.

“Utilize Quirks and call upon your side-kicks to activate powerful attacks where your environments are at your disposal in total field destruction. The battle doesn’t just confine you to the ground – take the fight upwards where buildings and walls become a part of the action.”

Plus Ultra! – Based on the hit weekly Shonen Jump manga series



Heroes or Villains – Choose between fan favorite characters like Deku, All Might, Tomura, and many more in your path to justice



Total Destruction – The environments are at your disposal as players can destroy their surroundings in fierce battles



Join Forces – Choose up to 2 sidekicks to unleash powerful combos



Unleash Superpowers – Utilize each character's Quirks to plant explosive attacks

