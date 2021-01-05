Fan Creates My Nintendo Stock Tracker for Physical Rewards

✖

The My Nintendo program in the US has finally started to offer physical rewards, but they often sell-out before most fans know they've been made available. Reddit user RootBearr has come up with a clever solution to this problem, with a website that notifies fans when new physical rewards go live, and how much stock is left for each one. The website updates every 10 minutes, so it could be a helpful solution for those looking to spend their Platinum coins. Users can even set-up in-browser notifications so they don't have to have the page open to know when new physical rewards become available!

The Reddit post from RootBearr can be found embedded below.

All in all, this sounds like a very clever idea! While Europe's version of My Nintendo has offered physical rewards for quite some time, the US version has only recently allowed players to pick-up physical goodies. As of this writing, some of the best rewards are currently sold out, including several items from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a Mario Ornament, and more. A glance at RootBearr's site shows that stock seems to be in strong supply for the rest of the items, however. The My Nintendo product page can be found right here, while RootBearr's website can be found right here. It should be noted that the Reddit user considers this a work-in-progress, and the site only monitors US rewards, though that could change in the future.

With the start of 2021 now upon us, fans can likely expect to see a lot of Nintendo Switch games revealed in the near future. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Minions is set to release next month, but Nintendo has revealed little else for the rest of the year. Games like New Pokemon Snap, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, and Metroid Prime 4 are all rumored to release, but nothing has been confirmed, as of this writing. All of those games would be ideal candidates to receive tie-in rewards from My Nintendo, so fans will likely want to start using this website, in order to keep tabs on what's to come!

Are you a fan of My Nintendo rewards? What do you think of this tool? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!