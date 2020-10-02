Animal Crossing Rewards Added to My Nintendo, Including Keychains, Bandanas, and More

My Nintendo members in North America can now use their Platinum points to snag a number of rewards related to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The site has also added a pair of sweepstakes that players can enter by using their points. For 10 Platinum points, players can enter to win a $100 Cold Stone Creamery gift card (inspired by the current Mario promotion), and for another 10 points, fans can enter to win an Animal Crossing prize pack, which includes a Power A controller, pins, a companion guide, and more. The physical rewards include a keychain, two different shopping bags, and a bandana, and are available at the following prices:

Leaf Bandana- 600 points

Dodo Airlines Shopping Bag- 800 points

Tom Nook Shopping Bag- 800 points

Tom Nook Keychain- 1000 points

Of the four items, three are still in stock, but the Tom Nook keychain is already sold out. That doesn't come as too big of a surprise, but it will likely be a bit of a disappointment. Given the high demand that the recent Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Pin Set saw, fans might want to grab the rest of these items sooner, rather than later. It's worth noting that, while the items are technically free, users will have to pay for the shipping. The total should not be more than a few dollars, so fans will likely find the trade-off worth it, particularly since these won't be available anywhere else. The items can found right here.

Given the popularity of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, it's not too surprising to see the game receiving this type of promotion. Following its release in March, New Horizons quickly became the best-selling entry in the history of the franchise. Given the ease with which players can share images and video of their islands on social media, the game inspired a pop culture craze. Nintendo has been slowly releasing free content for the game, including this week's Halloween-inspired update. These types of updates should extend into 2021, and that will likely inspire even more players to check out the game.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on cashing in any of your Platinum points? Which of these rewards is your favorite? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!