My Nintendo Rewards Feature Pokemon Goodies and Huge Discounts

If you’re a Pokemon fan playing on Nintendo platforms, you have some exciting new My Nintendo rewards to take advantage of for a limited time! This morning Nintendo revealed in a press release that a new set of rewards have just blown onto the site, and there are big discounts on some great Pokemon titles to take advantage of!

Let’s kick things off with a couple of rewards that you can redeem without spending a dime. If you have at least 100 platinum points laying around (and who doesn’t?), you can download an incredible Pikachu theme for your Nintendo 3DS.You can also redeem 50 of your platinum points for a new Pokemon Crystal wallpaper suite for your PC, smartphone, and tablet. Both of those rewards are attractive, but the Pikachu theme is especially adorable.

And now for some sweet, sweet discounts! First up, for a mere 20 gold points you can trigger a 30 percent discount on Pokemon: Trading Card Game for Nintendo 3DS. If you’re still holding on to your Wii U, you can spend 20 gold points for a 30 percent discount on Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team and Red Rescue Team, respectively. We all know which version is superior (Blue).

In my opinion, the most attractive offer here is for Pokemon Art Academy. The Art Academy series has inspired so many budding artists and total laymen to pick up their styluses and start drawing for the first time. For 450 platinum points you can get 30 percent off of this amazing new game, which will show you how to draw all of your favorite Pokemon in an easy-to-understand and fun way.

You can find all of the rewards right here on the My Nintendo home page. Make sure you’re signed in to your account to see all of available discounts, and start saving!