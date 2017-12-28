Latest My Nintendo Rewards Offer Game Discounts, Zelda Goodies

Even though it’s pretty close to the end of the year, that isn’t stopping Nintendo from offering up one last bit of discount goodness for its My Nintendo members.

The company’s official membership program is offering a few discounts on hit games, just in time for the end of the year. By redeeming a few points from your account, you can actually score a pretty great deal on Earthbound for either Wii U or New Nintendo 3DS, as well as classics like Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past and Code Name: S.T.E.A.M.

The deals are as follows, and will only last for a limited time:

Sakura Samurai: Art of the Sword (Nintendo 3DS)- 30 percent off

Metroid Prime: Federation Force (Nintendo 3DS)- 30 percent off

Code Name S.T.E.A.M. (Nintendo 3DS)- 30 percent off

Earthbound (New Nintendo 3DS/Wii U)- 50 percent off

Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past (Nintendo 3DS)- 30 percent off

But there’s more to it than that. Nintendo is also offering up some pretty cool virtual goodies as well, including a January 2018 calendar featuring the Master Cycle Zero from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, along with a Breath of the Wild: A New Adventure Home Menu Theme for the Nintendo 3DS.

You can find more details about the offered goods over at this page. Redeem and get yourself some good stuff!