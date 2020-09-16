Myst Remake Announced, First Trailer Revealed

Myst is getting the remake treatment. Today, independent developer Cyan announced a remake of Myst, simply titled, Myst, that can be played in 2D just like the original or entirely in VR. The former version will be limited to PC -- via Steam and GOG -- while the latter will limited to Oculus. In other words, there's been no word of any additional VR platforms or any consoles for the standard version of the remake.

For the remake, Cyan has faithfully recreated the game, but also bolstered it with new art, sound, interactions, and an optional puzzle randomization. And again, while the game is being made from the ground-up for VR, it's also going to be playable as a normal 2D game on your PC monitor.

Below, you can read more about the game, as well as check out its first official screenshots:

"Explore the surrealistic Ages of Myst in a new dimension! Welcome to Myst: the starkly beautiful island, eerily tinged with mystery and shrouded in intrigue," reads an official pitch of the game. "Explore the deeper connections and uncover a story of ruthless family betrayal. Cyan, the indie studio that created the beloved classic, has reimagined Myst. Built from the ground up to play in VR and flatscreen PC with new art, sound, interactions, and even optional puzzle randomization, the highly anticipated Myst VR experience has finally arrived! Journey to the Ages, unravel the puzzles, and become part of the epic story."

The time draws near to explore the classic adventure Myst in a new way! Built from the ground up with new art, sound, interactions & even optional puzzle randomization. Wishlist now 🔖 https://t.co/lOzF0YUFjl | @cyanworlds pic.twitter.com/pIjMFazNMr — GOG.COM (@GOGcom) September 16, 2020

At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a release date, but the game's Steam page does note it's "coming soon." Of course, "soon" is subjective and vague, but this does possibly suggest a 2020 release date.

For those that don't know: Myst is a 1993 puzzle-adventure game and widely considered one of the greatest and most influential games of all time. In fact, it was the best-selling PC game until 2002's The Sims dethroned it of this honor.