Mysterious New Nintendo Switch Game Teased

✖

A mysterious new Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game has been teased. The tease comes way of the latest edition of Nintendo Dream, which unfortunately isn't forthcoming with many salient details. The latest edition of the Japanese video game magazine claims it will soon reveal a new Nintendo Switch game "that everyone will enjoy," suggesting it could be a more mainstream-friendly title. And this is where the information more or less ends.

Now, the next issue of the Japanese magazine will drop on September 19, and this is interesting because this is right around when Nintendo is reportedly going to make some big announcements that may include the next Nintendo Switch model. In other words, this could be a fairly big release, though right now it's unclear if this is a scoop or a promotion. If it's the latter, then you'd assume this won't be the next big Nintendo Switch exclusive.

As Nintendo Everything points out, Japanese doesn't easily differentiate between the singular and plural. In other words, this could be more than one announcement.

The magazine also reveals that the next edition will come with an interview with Toshiyuki Toyonaga, the Japanese voice actor of Claude in Fire Emblem: Three Houses. While some think this interview and the aforementioned mystery game are linked, this seems unlikely, if not simply for the reason Nintendo Dream probably wouldn't tip its hat in such an obvious fashion.

Further, it's important to remember to take all of this speculation with a grain of salt. While the magazine will reveal a new Nintendo Switch game soon, who knows what it will be or if it will live up to the hype it's generating.

For more coverage on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite -- including the most recent news, rumors, leaks, and reviews -- click here or check out some of the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.