Nintendo Switch Getting Jurassic World Game This Year

Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition is coming to Nintendo Switch this November. Published by Frontier Developments, the game is a port of the title that released in 2018 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, with all of the previously released DLC also included. The game is a park simulator, in which players construct their own dinosaur-themed amusement parks, while trying to fulfill contracts for the science, security, and entertainment departments. The game also features the voice talents of Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard, and B.D. Wong. A trailer for the game was released alongside the announcement, and it can be found in the Tweet below.

We are delighted to announce that Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition is coming to Nintendo Switch on 3 November 2020! Enjoy the full experience, with all updates and DLCs since launch included. Life finds a way on Nintendo Switch. Pre-order now!https://t.co/Rr8d8GUKbF pic.twitter.com/v8jc6aau3W — JW Evolution (@JW_Evolution) August 27, 2020

Jurassic World Evolution is not the first park-builder game made using the Jurassic Park license. Over the years, a number of similar options have popped up, including Jurassic Park III: Park Builder on Game Boy Advance. Jurassic World Evolution, however, might be the most robust offering that's been made available. The base game offered more than 40 different dinosaurs in total, giving players the ability to create five different parks across the Las Cinco Muertes Archipelago.

Since the game's initial release, however, three DLC packs have also been offered: Claire's Sanctuary, Secrets of Dr. Wu, and Return to Jurassic Park. All three increased the number of options and the dinosaurs available, but the third DLC is quite notable. Return to Jurassic Park brought in Sam Neill and Laura Dern to reprise their roles from the film, while offering new assets based on the original Jurassic Park. With all of this content available at the game's launch, Nintendo Switch fans will have a lot to enjoy when the title arrives on November 3rd!

Pre-orders for Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition are now available on the Nintendo eShop for $59.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

