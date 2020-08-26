Nintendo Switch Gets Two Surprise Releases Out of Nowhere

✖

Not one, but two new Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite games released today out of nowhere during Nintendo's new Direct. More specifically, and via the Nintendo eShop, all Switch and Switch Lite users can now download both West of Dead and World of Tanks Blitz.

West of Dead debuted back in June via the Xbox One and PC, and it has since come to PS4 as well. Developed by Upstream Arcade and published by Raw Fury, it received middling reviews upon release, ranging from 69 to 73 on Metacritic, depending on the platform. On Nintendo Switch, it costs $20, but is available for a limited time at $16. Meanwhile, it requires just 728 MB of space.

As for World of Tanks Blitz, it's available for free and requires 2.8 GB of space. It debuted back in 2014 via the App Store and via Wargaming. Upon release, it garnered a very solid 84 on Metacritic.

Below, you can read more about both games, as well as check out trailers for each:

West of Dead: "Purgatory, Wyoming, 1888. A place of gun smoke and darkness, sin and damnation, wendigos, and witches. A shifting, chaotic world that takes its form from the memories, culture, or beliefs of the souls who pass through. When a dead man awakens with only the memory of a figure in black, he sets into motion a chain of events that have truly mythic consequences. Step into the boots of the dead man William Mason (voiced by Ron Perlman) and descend into the grim and gritty world of Purgatory in this fast-paced cover shooter which combines the fluidity of twin-stick controls and tactical cover usage. Put your skills to the test – Dodge behind cover as you try to outgun your enemies in the unknown procedurally generated hunting grounds. The Wild West has never been this dark."

World of Tanks Blitz: "Meet this Legendary free-to-play 3D Tank Shooter for Nintendo Switch! Become part of a community of players from across the world. Join this modern 2020 shooting game and battle 7x7 on your own or with friends, research and upgrade armored vehicles, use various tactics from aggressive onslaught to stealthy survival, and win. Pick a tank and become a battlefield hero!"

