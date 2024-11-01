1998 N64 Classic Is Officially Returning in 2025 With New Release

A N64 classic from 1998 has been officially confirmed for a 2025 return, courtesy of a new release. Interestingly, the 2025 returns means it is releasing the same year the Nintendo Switch 2 is releasing, or supposed to be releasing according to a plethora of rumors and leaks. However, at the moment, the N64 classic has not been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch 2. The following platforms have been confirmed though: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

As noted, the N64 classic hails from 1998. Those gaming on the N64 back in 1998 may remember playing the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, F-Zero X, Gex: Enter the Gecko, Banjo-Kazooie, Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, Wipeout 64, Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D, or Wetrix. What also kept N64 owners busy in 1998 was Glover.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The puzzle-platformer from Interactive Studios and Hasbro Interactive released in 1998 via the N64, a whole year before it came to PS1. Upon release, it only managed to garner a 70 on Metacritic, but over time it became lauded as a N64 cult classic. It was also set to receive a sequel, but this sequel got canned and never got revived. This hasn’t changed, but the first game is being re-released on the aforementioned platforms.

Unfortunately, the re-release is not a remake or even a full-blown remaster. In fact, it is unclear if much of anything has been improved. To this same end, it is also unclear when exactly in 2025 it will release. Those unfamiliar with the 1998 cult classic though can read more about it below and check out a new trailer for it as well.

“Save the World…Single-handed,” reads an official blurb about the game. “The Kingdom’s peaceful world has been shattered! The wizard, while mixing potions with his magical gloves has caused a huge explosion, turning him instantly to stone and dislodging the seven crystals that give the Kingdom its energy. Without the crystals, the castle and its world will fall apart and the wizard will be lost!”

The game’s official description continues: “It’s down to Glover, one of the magical gloves, to find the crystals, now disguised as rubber balls and return them safely to the castle. Guide Glover and the balls through seven magical worlds full of puzzles and hidden surprises. Watch out! The evil glove is lurking in the shadows, and he’ll stop at nothing to foil Glover’s attempts at restoring peace.”