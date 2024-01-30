New N64-Inspired Game Is Free for Everyone

A new N64-inspired game has been released and it is free for everyone. The N64 is the favorite console of many Nintendo fans. It was during this era that we saw the monumental jump from 2D games to 3D games. That said, a lot of the games from this era do not hold up as many teams were just beginning to make 3D games, which means they hadn't mastered the formula yet. Some still haven't. Thanks to lots of nostalgia though, modern versions of the games that defined this era -- the 3D platformer -- have made a return over the years. The latest is Celeste 64: Fragments of the Mountain, a new free download to celebrate the six-year anniversary of hit game, Celeste.

If you are not familiar with the latter, it is a platformer from 2018 and from Maddy Makes Games. Upon release, the game garnered Metacritic scores ranging from 88 to 94, making it one of the highest rated games of its year. Bolstering this, the game sold over one million copies and won numerous awards come the end of the year.

As for whether the new N64-inspired free follow-up is as good, we don't know. What we do know is that it was made in one week, so it is presumably not as complex or ambitious. Further, it's not going to be as polished, which explains why numerous players have already begun to report freezing and crashing issues.

If this doesn't deter you, you can download the game for free on itch.io. Right now, this is the only platform and storefront the game can be downloaded. That said, Maddy Makes Games has noted a Mac version is in the works. There is no word of console versions, which seem unlikely at this point.

Latest Update – V1.0.1 – 6 Hours Ago

Fixed the Speedrun Timer rounding hours up (ex. so 1.6 hours would display as 2 hours)

Fixed an OpenGL error on Linux (and probably Windows)

Fixed the FMOD Symlink's on Linux (better more permanent fix incoming)

Shows the Version Number on the Titlescreen now

