N64 Fans Very Excited For New Game Coming in March

A new game out in March is set to bring Nintendo fans on PC back to the N64 era. Unfortunately, the game is not slated for release on Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2. Rather, it has only been announced for PC. The door hasn’t been closed on the game coming to more platforms, but in the meantime those that want to check it out when it releases in March will need a PC and a Steam account. Right now though, there is no precise release date. It is coming “March 2025,” but what exact day remains to be seen.

The March-bound game, for those interested, is called Merchant 64. And just as the name suggests, it is inspired by games from the N64 era. In fact, it looks exactly like a game from this era, with some modern touches of course. In particular, modernized lighting is used.

“Merchant 64 is a low poly 3D Adventure and short little love letter to games from the late 90s,” reads an official description of the game. “This is a very small game that is designed to be a wonderful short adventure with multiple endings.”

The game’s official description on Steam continues: “In this adventure take control of Merchant as you buy goods at low prices and sell them in different towns at higher prices. As a traveling merchant you will need you will need explore the world and travel to new towns where you can sell your goods. Through your adventure, purchase various upgrades to help out on your merchant journey!”

The N64-inspired game is being developed by developer SuitNtie, which is set to debut with the release. How much it will be charging N64 nostalgics when the game releases in March has not been disclosed. The fact the game is pitched as a “very small game” though suggests it will be a humble price point. Whatever the case, N64 fans are excited.

“I been following your work for a while and thought that you had serious potential,” reads the top comment on the YouTube trailer above. “It’s nice to see your work finally start to get the recognition it deserves.”

“This is so convincing, I bet if you lowered the resolution you could easily fool someone into thinking screenshots of this were from a real N64 game. Very impressive,” adds a second fan.”

