Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders Reveal Potential Price of Console

One retailer has gone live with Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, and in the process, revealed the potential price of the Nintendo Switch 2. And if the price is accurate, the Nintendo Switch 2 is going to be more expensive than the Nintendo Switch when it released back in 2017, but not much more expensive. Unfortunately, while the retailer mentions the Nintendo Switch 2 price, it does not mention the Nintendo Switch 2 release date. Nor has the retailer leaked any Nintendo Switch 2 games, which means only eight Nintendo Switch 2 games remain confirmed. That said, while there is still a ton of salient information that is missing, Nintendo fans may finally have insight into how much lighter their wallet is going to be later this year when they buy the Switch successor.

The retailer who has gone live with Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders is not Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, GameStop, or any of the other major players in the retail space. In fact, the early pre-orders don’t come way of the United States at all, but Europe. More specifically, Italy.

In Italy, GamesandMovies.it — which is a legit retailer based out of the European country — has pushed Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders live at €364.99. Currently, this translates to $379.77 USD. To this end, the price would suggest a $350 USD price point, as consoles are usually cheaper in the United States compared to other regions given the size and importance of the market. However, it could signal a $400 price point, but this is less likely.

It’s unclear if the Italian retailer is basing this pricing on rumors and leaks or if it knows something the general public does not. Whatever the case, it is notable because it is taking actual pre-orders for the console. In other words, this is not just a mere placeholder price. Those in Italy can buy the console for €364.99 right now.

Chances are this is nothing more than a calculated gamble from the Italian retailer to secure both attention and early pre-orders. However, even if is the case, this is the first instance of the Nintendo Switch 2 being available to pre-order, making it notable even if this does not end up being the final price of the new Nintendo Switch console.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this latest Nintendo Switch 2 development. We do not suspect this will change for a variety of reasons, but if Nintendo bucks expectation and does provide any type of comment, we will update the story accordingly.

