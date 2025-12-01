Classic Nintendo 64 Franchise Reportedly Returning in 2026

A classic video game franchise that began on Nintendo 64 now seems poised to return in 2026. Pound for pound, the N64 has one of the greatest gaming libraries of all-time. Franchises like Paper Mario, Super Smash Bros., Mario Party, Banjo-Kazooie, and Perfect Dark all began on Nintendo 64 and were joined by stellar releases like Super Mario 64 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time that were already part of established series. Now, one property that debuted on the N64 back in 1997 is set to return, and we seem to finally know when.

Spotted by MP1st, the upcoming game Turok: Origins is said to be releasing next year. Published by Acclaim, Turok is a shooter series that is most synonymous with the Nintendo 64. The franchise began in 1997 with Turok: Dinosaur Hunter and was followed by Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, Turok: Rage Wars, and Turok: Shadow of Oblivion, all of which were also on N64. The series would continue onward for new platforms with Turok: Evolution and 2008’s reboot, simply known as Turok, but would go on ice shortly afterward.

Fortunately, for those who have been hoping to see Turok brought back, developer Saber Interactive is set to do just that. Turok: Origins was revealed at The Game Awards last year with a debut trailer that excited many longtime fans. While it was great to see that Turok would now be returning in a new form, there were still plenty of details omitted from this reveal. Specifically, fans had no idea when Origins would actually release.

Now, one developer at Saber Interactive has recently listed Turok: Origins on their work history alongside a new launch window of 2026. This is the first such release designation that the upcoming Turok game has received. Although Saber Interactive itself has yet to verify that this release window is accurate, there’s a high possibility that this is legitimate information since it comes directly from someone working on the project.

Assuming that Turok: Origins is truly slated to release in 2026, then there’s a good chance that we could see more of the game in action soon. Given that Saber Interactive showed off the project for the first time at The Game Awards in 2024, it’s plausible the studio could use this venue once again to share more information on Origins in a little over a week. Either way, it seems like we won’t have to wait much longer for this iconic Nintendo 64 series to make a comeback. Hopefully, the long gap between releases will prove to be worth it.

