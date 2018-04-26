Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy Now Available For Nintendo Switch

It’s about time that the Nintendo Switch got some heavy duty anime fighting action, and Naruto’s bringing it in spades.

Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced that Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy is now available digitally for the Nintendo Switch. Fans can now pick up the three pack of the first Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm games, or buy them individually if they prefer. The three pack is going for $39.99, or you can buy the games for $19.99 apiece,

“Experience Naruto’s saga in stunning detail through the Fourth Great Ninja War story arc and engage in competitive multiplayer local and online 3D arena battles with a huge cast of characters each with their own trademark attacks from the worldwide smash hit anime series. Several DLC costumes from the original games will also be included free of charge,” the publisher noted in its press release.

“Developed by Japanese development studio, CyberConnect2, NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy drops players into the Ninja World and gives them the chance to actively experience major battles and fan-favorite scenes with larger than life bosses, adrenaline-pumping quick time event sequences, fast-paced battles, and visuals that rival the anime series it is based on. In addition to the story mode, players can battle against each other either locally or online in kinetic 3D arena battles. The easy-to-understand controls give everyone the ability to have fun pulling off powerful attacks, while the large playable roster means players can choose their favorite characters from the show.”

The games were previously released for PlayStation 4 and PC, but now fans can experience the action wherever they go — and even engage in some local two-player action against friends!

In case you need an idea of how much hard drive space you need to download these games, here are the sizes:

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm – 5.3GB

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 – 5.2GB

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 – 6.6GB

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy – 17.6GB

So, not too bad, though the bigger data storage you have, the better — you’ll need an external memory card to enjoy this in full.

There’s no word yet if a physical version will be released in the U.S., but if you’re really wanting one, you can purchase an overseas edition, which will work just fine on your system, even without the English translation.

So if you haven’t experienced the Naruto games yet — or you’ve just been waiting for a portable version to take with you — here’s your chance!