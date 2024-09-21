Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Is Making a Comeback

Naruto fans have gotten plenty of video game adaptations over the years, but a lot is owed to Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm, the PS3 game released back in 2018. It kicked off the Ultimate Ninja Storm series overall which led to three more Ultimate Ninja Storm games, but Naruto fans haven't gotten another of those since 2016 when Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 was released. Fast-forward to the present day, however, and we're now about to see the original Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm make a comeback that'll make it playable in a new way nearly 16 years later.

That's because the classic Naruto game is getting a rerelease this month, Bandai Namco announced this week. The game was brought forward to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms in 2017 with a Nintendo Switch version following those in 2018, and on September 25th, it'll be ported once more to mobile devices this time.

"A Naruto game full of 3D competitive action! Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm finally makes its way to smartphones!" an overview of the game from its new iOS page said. "Experience the stories and battles of Naruto's childhood through beautiful graphics!"

This single-player Naruto game consists of a story-based mode where you can play through different missions and battles related to moments Naruto fans should be pretty familiar with already. It'll also have a "Free Battle Mode" that includes 25 different characters to choose from.

Given that it's been over 15 years since the original Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm first released, it makes sense that the Naruto game is also getting some modern optimizations to bring it in line with other current games. It's got an autosave feature now and also has new control settings so that players can pick between casual or manual controls. Given that it's a smartphone game now, you'll now see a suite of touch controls. An image shared through the game's site which can be seen below shows an example of what the controls will look like. It's also worth pointing out that since this is a single-player game, you can pause it, so even if the mobile controls take some getting used to, you can at least take your time with it.

(Photo: Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm's mobile gameplay. )

Bandai Namco said the game is "now available," but it's actually scheduled to be released on iOS and Android devices on September 24th. Another caveat to consider is that this Naruto game won't be free on mobile platforms. It'll be sold for $9.99 through both the Google Play and App Store marketplaces, but that's still cheaper than it being sold for the $19.99 you'll see on other modern platforms.

