Naruto x Boruto Game Gets First Free Update in Months

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections released back in November 2023, and has received support through regular patch updates since launch. However, it’s been over three months since Version 1.5 was released in late September 2024 which brought the usual bug fixes and improvements, as well as DLC Pack 5. After a brief hiatus, Bandai Namco revealed the latest patch notes for Version 1.6 which includes fixes for the latest DLCs fighter and other bug fixes and improvements.

The DLC fighter receiving fixes is DLC Pack 5’s Boruto Uzumaki (Karma Progression). Specifically, an issue where Guard Break did not occur when Ninjutsu 2 “Spiraling Bullet” was used as the support character is fixed. Additionally, an issue where air combos could rebound during the ending phase at 60 frames per second was fixed. These updates, as well as the extensive list of fixes and improvements below, can only be implemented for players with an internet connection.

Here are the entire patch notes for Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Version 1.6:

Fixed Issue Related to Battle

Charged Chakra Dash

Fixed the issue that did not cancel out the opponent’s Chakra Dash when charged.

Fixed Issue Related to Characters

Kimimaro

Fixed issue where Guard Break did not occur when guarding the ending phase of the Ninjutsu 2 “Clethra”.

Naruto Uzumaki (Baryon Mode)

Fixed the issue where attacking priority was not granted to Ninjutsu 1 “Massive Rasengan” at 60FPS.

Boruto Uzumaki (Karma Progression)

Fixed the issue where Guard Break did not occur when Ninjutsu 2 “Spiraling Bullet” used as the support character.

Fixed the issue where Air Combos could rebound during the ending phase at 60FPS.

Battle Balance Adjustments

Counterattack

The maximum amount of the Chakra Gauge is reduced when activated.

Ninja Tools “Shot Run Pill”

Delayed the time to reuse.

Ninja Tools “Tortoiseshell Pill”

Increased effectiveness.

Individual Character Adjustments

The following adjustments have been made based on the overall balance:

Naruto Uzumaki (Sage of the Six Paths Mode)

Ninjutsu 1 “Tailed Beast Bomb Rasen Shuriken”: Expanded the hurtbox when activated in air and decreased the step back.

Naruto Uzumaki (Kurama Link Mode)

Changed the final effect of aerial combo after successfully landing the attacks to bounce.

This makes it possible to perform a follow-up attack by Chakra Dash with decreased damage.

Throw is adjusted to occur faster.

Naruto Uzumaki (Tailed Beast Bomb)

Increased the recovery speed of Chakra Charge.

Naruto Uzumaki (Sage Art: Massive Rasengan Barrage)

Increased the recovery speed of Chakra Charge.

Naruto Uzumaki (Sage Mode)

Increased the recovery speed of Chakra Charge.

Naruto Uzumaki

Increased the recovery speed of Chakra Charge.

Sakura Haruno

Increased defense power.

Ninjutsu 2 “Cherry Blossom Burst”: Made it possible to perform Ninjutsu Blocks.

Increased the advancing distance for the initial phase of ground combo and extended their active frames.

Increased the stunning effect on enemies when successfully landing ground-level combos.

Throw is adjusted to occur faster and with increased damage.

Sai

Ninjutsu 2 “Ninja Art: Super Beast Scroll: Flock”: Expanded the hurtbox when activated in air, made the start-up frames slower and decreased the step back.

Increased the stunning effect on enemies when successfully landing ground-level combos.

Throw is adjusted to occur faster and increase the amount of forward movement.

Kakashi Hatake (Double Sharingan)

Ninjutsu 2 “Kamui”: Increased recovery speed duration when using it as a support.

Yamato

Decreased defense power.

Shikamaru Nara

Ninjutsu 2 “Explosive Parachute”: Expanded the hurtbox and decreased the step back.

Choji Akimichi

Increased Defense power.

Ninjutsu 1 “Spiky Human Boulder”: Increased the Guard damage when opponents guard this Ninjutsu and decreased the recovery speed when using it as a support.

Ninjutsu 2 “Partial Expansion Jutsu: Fist Strike”: Decreased the recovery speed when using it as a support.

Increased Throw damage.

Ino Yamanaka

Ninjutsu 1 “Flower Bomb”: Increased duration of poison time.

Ninjutsu 2 “Flower Bomb: Scatter”: Increased duration of poison time.

Tenten

Increased Defense power.

Kiba Inuzuka

Increased the damage of the ground-level combos.

Shino Aburame

Increased Defense power.

Adjusted to be able to perform a follow up attack after the throw.

Hinata Hyuga

Ninjutsu 2 “8 Trigrams Air Palm ”: The interval between second and the third attack will be shorter.

Asuma Sarutobi

Ninjutsu 2 “Chakra Blade: Wind Sword”: Increased recovery speed duration when using it as a support.

Kushina Uzumaki

Ninjutsu 1 “Frying Pan Attack”: Made it possible to perform Ninjutsu Blocks and increased Chakra consumption and reduced damage.

The First Hokage: Hashirama Senju (Reanimation)

Increased Defense power.

Altered to stagger the opponent after successfully landing a throw.

This makes it possible to perform a follow-up attack by Ninja Dash with decreased damage.

The Second Hokage: Tobirama Senju

Increased homing of aerial combo movement.

The Third Hokage: Hiruzen Sarutobi

Ninjutsu 1 “Fire Style: Dragon Flame Bombs”: Increased damage.

Increased Throw damage.

Tsunade

Increased Defense power.

Increased Throw damage.

Danzo Shimura

Ninjutsu 1 ” Wind Style: Vacuum Blast Barrage: Shadow”: Expanded the hurtbox when activated in air.

Sasuke Uchiha (THE LAST)

Ninjutsu 1 “Almighty Push”: Decreased Chakra consumptions.

Mecha-Naruto

Adjusted Ninjutsu 2 “Dummy Balloon” to allow down chasing.

Ninjutsu 2 “Dummy Balloon”: Adjusted to be able to perform follow-up attacks on downed opponents.

Sasuke Uchiha (Rinne Sharingan)

Ninjutsu 2 “Inferno Style: Flame Control Flying Flash”: Expanded the hurtbox when activated in air and adjusted to be able to perform follow-up attack on downed opponents.

Decreased damage of aerial combo.

Sasuke Uchiha (Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan)

Ninjutsu 1 “Susano’o: Pierce”: Increased damage.

Ninjutsu 2 “Inferno Style: Flame Control Flying Flash”: Expanded the hurtbox when activated in air and adjusted to be able to perform follow-up attack on downed opponents.

Changed the effect after successfully landing throw on the opponent to tumble blowout with no rebound.

This makes it possible to perform a follow-up attack by activating Dash with decreased damage.

Sasuke Uchiha (Five Kage Summit)

Ninjutsu 2 “Inferno Style: Flame Control”: Changed the effect after successfully landing this attack on the opponent to knock up.

Sasuke Uchiha (the Taka)

Ninjutsu 2 “Amaterasu”: Increased damage.

Changed the final effect of Awakened aerial combo after successfully landing the attacks to tumble blowout with no rebound.

This makes it possible to perform a follow-up attack by activating Dash with decreased damage.

Sasuke Uchiha

Ninjutsu 2 “Fire Style: Fire Ball Jutsu”: Decreased Chakra consumption

Changed the final effect of aerial combo after successfully landing the attacks to staggered, this makes it possible to perform a follow-up attack by activating Dash with decreased damage.

Throw is adjusted to occur faster.

Orochimaru

Ninjutsu 1 “Blade Dance”: Increased recovery speed duration when using it as a support.

Kabuto Yakushi (Sage Mode)

Ninjutsu 1 “Sage Art: Scattering Rage Jutsu”: Granted slow effect but it is able to Rebound with reduced damage.

Ninjutsu 2 “Snake Confinement”: Granted poison effect and made it possible to perform a follow-up attack with decreased damage.

Reduced knock back for the final effect on aerial attack.

Kabuto Yakushi (Snake Cape)

Ninjutsu 2 “Venomous Fog Jutsu”: Changed to be able to perform follow-up attacks on downed opponents and changed the effect after successfully landing the attacks from staggered to normal hit stun.

Changed the effect of Throw to no rebound.

Kabuto Yakushi

Ninjutsu 2 “Lurk”: Decreased Chakra consumption.

Suigetsu Hozuki

Ninjutsu 2 “Water Style: Water Dragon Jutsu”: Decreased Chakra consumption and decreased the recovery speed when using it as a support.

Awakened Ninjutsu 2 “Water Style: Tri-Water Dragon Jutsu”: Decreased Chakra consumption and decreased the recovery speed when using it as a support.

Increased the advancing distance of the initial phase of ground combos and extended their active frames.

Increased recovery time when hit by ground combos.

Karin

Ninjutsu 1 “Missile Kick”: Increased recovery speed duration when using it as a support.

Ninjutsu 2 “Perfume Spray”: Increased recovery speed duration when using it as a support.

Jirobo

Ninjutsu 1 “Rough Rampage”: Decreased Chakra consumption and increased the recovery speed when using it as a support.

Kankuro

Decreased defense power.

Increased the damage of the ending phase of the down-ground combo.

Decreased Throw damage.

Temari

Ninjutsu 2 “Gust Dance”: Increased recovery speed duration when using it as a support and changed not to bounce for the final effect.

Raikage: Ay

Ninjutsu 1 “Lariat”: Decreased Chakra consumption

Throw is adjusted to occur faster and increased damage.

Killer Bee (Shark Skin)

Ninjutsu 2 “Tailed Beast Bomb”: Decreased Chakra consumption.

Darui

Ninjutsu 2 “Gale Style: Laser Circus”: Expanded the hurtbox when activated in air.

Yagura

Changed the Item Palette (Bottom) to Shot Run Pill.

Fuu

Ninjutsu 1 “Secret: Scaled Sneak Jutsu”: Granted defense decrease effect and reduced damage.

Changed the final effect after successfully landing the attacks to bounce.

This will make it possible to perform a follow-up attack by activating Dash with decreased damage.

The Third Raikage

Ninjutsu 1 “The Piercing Four-Fingered Thrust of Hell”: Decreased Chakra consumption.

Ninjutsu 2 “The Piercing Three-Fingered Thrust of Hell: Side Swipe”: Decreased Chakra consumption.

The Second Tsuchikage

Ninjutsu 1 “Particle Style: Atomic Dismantling Jutsu”: Decreased Chakra consumption.

The Second Mizukage

Increased damage of ground shuriken combo.

Increased damage of aerial shuriken combo.

Chiyo

Decreased defense power.

Increased the damage of the ending phase of the down-ground combo.

Decreased Throw damage.

Madara Uchiha (Six Paths)

Ninjutsu 1 “Instantaneous Path”: Decreased Chakra consumption of and increased the recovery speed when using it as a support.

Madara Uchiha (Reanimation Release)

Increased defense power.

Increased their active frame of the initial phase of aerial combo.

Madara Uchiha

Ninjutsu 1 “Susano’o: Slash in Two”: Made the recovery speed faster when using it as a support.

Throw is adjusted to occur faster.

Indra Otsutsuki

Ninjutsu 2 “Lightning Ball”: Expanded the hurtbox when activated in air and decreased the step back.

Obito Uchiha

Ninjutsu 1 “Fire Style: Bomb Blast Dance”: Expanded the hurtbox when activated in air.

Tobi (Great Ninja War)

Increased recovery time when hit by ground combos.

Increased damage of Ninjutsu 2 “Heaven-Bending Bomb Assault”.

Tobi

Increased defense power.

Masked Man

Ninjutsu 2 “Heaven-Bending Bomb Assault”: Increased damage.

Obito Uchiha (Berserk)

Ninjutsu 1 “Kamui Dash”: Can be canceled from the start of the charge to dash and can Ninjutsu Block after transitioning into additional attack.

Nagato

Ninjutsu 1 “Almighty Push”: Decreased Chakra consumption.

Ninjutsu 2 “Shura Attack: Distance”: Expanded the hurtbox when activated in air and decreased the step back.

Adjusted to be able to perform the follow-up attack after the throw.

Konan

Ninjutsu 2 “Origami Crane: Flight”: Expanded the hurtbox, decreased the step back, made the start-up frames slower and reduced Chakra consumption.

Itachi Uchiha

Ninjutsu 2 “Fire Style: Fire Ball Jutsu”: Decreased Chakra consumption and decreased the recovery speed when using it as a support.

Kakuzu

Increased defense power.

Ninjutsu 2 “Lightning Style: False Darkness”: Decreased Chakra consumption.

Hidan

Ninjutsu 1 “Soul Hunt”: Increased recovery speed duration when using it as a support.

Ninjutsu 2 “Punishment by Dragging”: Increased recovery speed duration when using it as a support.

Increased damage of the aerial combo.

Increased Throw damage.

Made the recovery speed of the Chakra Charge slower.

Deidara

Ninjutsu 1 “Detonating Clay: Twin Birds”: Decreased damage and made an adjustment to be able to cancel to dash and changed the effect to launch the opponent upwards.

Sasori

Deceased defense power.

Increased the damage of the ending phase of the down-ground combo.

Decreased Throw damage.

Hagoromo Otsutsuki

Ninjutsu 1 “Divine Thunder”: Increased recovery speed duration when using it as a support.

Naruto Uzumaki (Part 1)

Decreased defense power.

Ninjutsu 2 “Demon Wind Bomb”: Increased Chakra consumption.

Shikamaru Nara (Part 1)

Ninjutsu 2 “Explosive Parachute”: Expanded the hurtbox and decreased the step back.

Choji Akimichi (Part 1)

Increased defense power.

Ninjutsu 1 “Human Boulder”: Increased recovery speed duration when using it as a support.

Ninjutsu 2 “Hidden Flavor”: Increased recovery speed duration when using it as a support.

Rock Lee (Part 1)

Decreased damage before ground combo branching.

Kiba Inuzuka (Part 1)

Increased defense power.

Ninjutsu 1 “Fang Over Fang”: Made it possible to perform Ninjutsu Block after charging, reduced Chakra consumption, and increased the recovery speed when using it as a support.

Ninjutsu 2 “Severing Fang”: Increased damage.

Kankuro (Part 1)

Decreased defense power.

Increased the damage of the ending phase of the down-ground combo.

Decreased Throw damage.

Boruto Uzumaki (Karma)

Increase defense power.

Ninjutsu 1 “Rasengan Mega Barrage”: Adjusted to be able to perform follow-up attacks on downed opponents.

Boruto Uzumaki (Chunin Exam)

Increased defense power.

Boruto Uzumaki (Scientific Ninja Tool)

Increased recovery time when hit by ground combos.

Boruto Uzumaki

Ninjutsu 1 “Vanishing Rasengan”: Increased damage.

Mitsuki

Ninjutsu 2 “Wind Waves”: Expanded the hurtbox when activated in air.

Kawaki

Throw is adjusted to occur faster.

Naruto Uzumaki (Baryon Mode)

Awaken Ninjutsu 1 “Baryon Rasengan”: Decreased Chakra consumption when Ninjutsu Blocking.

Awaken Ninjutsu 2 “Guren Burst”: Decreased Chakra consumption when Ninjutsu Blocking.

Decreased damage of aerial combo.

Granted invincibility from the start to the end of the unguardable attack at the time of Awakening.

Naruto Uzumaki (BORUTO)

Increased the advancing distance of the throw and changed the effect after successfully landing the attacks to bounce.

Sasuke Uchiha (Supporting Kage)

Extended the active frame for the first attack of the aerial combo.

Sasuke Uchiha (BORUTO)

Ninjutsu 2 “Inferno Style: Fire Ball Jutsu”: Decrease damage and made it possible to cancel to Dash and changed the effect after successfully landing the attacks to knock the opponent back.

Sakura Uchiha (BORUTO)

Increased defense power.

Ninjutsu 2 “Cherry Blossom Burst”: Can be used as Ninjutsu Block.

Increased the amount of advancing movement for the initial attack of ground combo and expanded the hurtbox.

Increased recovery time when hit by ground combos.

Throw is adjusted to occur faster and increased damage.

Hinata Uzumaki (BORUTO)

Ninjutsu 2 “8 Trigrams Air Palm ”: Shortened interval between second and the third attacks.

Shikamaru Nara (BORUTO)

Ninjutsu 2 “Explosive Parachute”: Expanded the hurtbox and decreased the step back.

Choji Akimichi (BORUTO)

Increased Defense power.

Ninjutsu 1 “Spiky Human Boulder”: Increased the Guard damage when opponent guard this Ninjutsu and decreased the recovery speed when using it as a support.

Ninjutsu 2 “Partial Expansion Jutsu: Fist Strike”: Increased recovery speed duration when using it as a support.

Increase the Throw damage.

Ino Yamanaka (BORUTO)

Ninjutsu 1 “Flower Bomb”: Increased duration of poison time.

Ninjutsu 2 “Flower Bomb: Scatter”: Increased duration of poison time.

Sai Yamanaka (BORUTO)

Ninjutsu 2 “Ninja Art: Super Beast Scroll: Flock”: Made the start-up frames slower when activated in air, expanded the hurtbox when activated, and decreased the step back.

Increased the stunning effect on enemies when successfully landing ground-level combos.

Throw is adjusted to occur faster and increase the amount of advancing movement.

Tenten (BORUTO)

Increased defense power.

Kiba Inuzuka (BORUTO)

Ninjutsu 1 “Fang Over Fang”: Made it possible to perform Ninjutsu Block after charging, reduced Chakra consumption, and increased the recovery speed when using it as a support.

Changed the effect of the ending phase in aerial combo after successfully landing this attack on the opponent to bounce.

This makes it possible to perform a follow-up attack by using Dash with decreased damage.

Shino Aburame (BORUTO)

Increased defense power.

Adjusted to be able to perform a follow up attack after the throw.

Kawaki (Karma Progression)

Ninjutsu 2 “Fire Style: Soaring Flame Bullet Jutsu”: Expanded the hurtbox when activated in air and decreased the step back.

Strengthened homing during the movement of ground combo.

Boruto Uzumaki (Karma Progression)

Strengthened homing during the movement of ground combo.

Decreased Throw damage.

Kankuro (BORUTO)

Decreased defense power.

Increased the damage of the ending phase of the down-ground combo.

Decreased Throw damage.

Temari Nara (BORUTO)

Ninjutsu 2 “Gust Dance”: Increased recovery speed duration when using it as a support and changed not to bounce for the final effect.

Darui (Raikage: Ay)

Ninjutsu 2 “Gale Style: Laser Circus”: Expanded the hurtbox when activated in air.

Kinshiki Otsutsuki

Ninjutsu 1 “Odachi Sweep”: Increased recovery speed duration when using it as a support.

Ninjutsu 2 “God of Tides”: Increased recovery speed duration when using it as a support.

Increased damage of aerial combo.

Increased Throw damage.

Isshiki Otsutsuki

Ninjutsu 2 “Daikokuten: Karmic Flames”: Expanded the hurtbox when activated in air.

Decreased damage of aerial combo.

Others