10 Best Naruto Fights That Will Make You an Instant Fan

Part of the shonen Big Three, it’s no surprise Naruto is often remembered for its epic and monumental battles. But what makes these fights so memorable isn’t just the action. Masashi Kishimoto may be a master choreographer, but he’s an even better storyteller. And as he masterfully builds up the story to intense physical confrontations, he takes the viewers along for the ride, letting us get into the characters’ heads and see why they fight. This and the potential consequences of a loss give the fights weight and meaning, making them unforgettable even two decades later.

Still, some fights are more unforgettable than others. Whether it be because of the characters involved, the choreography, or what the fight represents. Many of Naruto’s fights had fans anticipating them years before the actual confrontation happened. The best example of this being the fateful final encounter between the Uchiha brothers Itachi and Sasuke. Unlike some other anime whose fight animations no longer hold up to scrutiny, Naruto’s fights are still well-executed and enjoyable to watch. Some particular examples have aged especially well thanks to the novel choreography, featured characters, and techniques on display.

10. Hiruzen vs. Orochimaru

The first Naruto fight to demonstrate what Kage-level combat actually looked like, the encounter between the Third Hokage Hiruzen and his then traitorous student Orochimaru had fans hooked from the start. The fight carried unprecedented emotional weight, with the opponents being teacher and student. And the entire Hidden Leaf Village’s fate hanging in the balance.

The fight also marked fans’ first look at forbidden Jutsu, with Orochimaru using the Impure World Reincarnation to revive Hiruzen’s own teacher, the Second Hokage, and his older brother, the First Hokage. As Orochimaru controlled the two Hokages, Hiruzen ended up at a massive disadvantage. But losing just wasn’t an option. This prompts Hiruzen to use the forbidden Death Reaper Seal Jutsu to seal away Orochimaru’s arms and the previous Hokages, sacrificing his own life in the process.

9. Itachi vs. Sasuke

The first time we meet Sasuke, we learn one thing: he hates his brother for killing his clan and intends to kill him for revenge. And when that fateful meeting happens, Naruto does not disappoint with this iconic fight. The clash starts with Sasuke confronting Itachi at the Uchiha Hideout, where Itachi sits on a throne-like chair.

Sasuke rushes headfirst with taijutsu and appears to win, only for Itachi to reveal the entire thing to be an illusion. The gap between the brothers’ abilities is still too big, and Itachi has the clear upper hand, using his Amaterasu to burn Sasuke’s Cursed Seal form. But then the tables turn as it starts raining, letting Sasuke hit Itachi with a powerful Kirin.

Injured but alive, Itachi uses his Susanoo to seal away Orochimaru, who’d been hiding inside Sasuke this whole time. Next, he makes his way towards an exhausted and scared Sasuke, as fans wonder if the younger Uchiha will really lose his eyes to his older brother. But then, in a confusing twist that wouldn’t make sense until later, Itachi merely pokes Sasuke on the forehead and apologizes before dying of exhaustion.

8. Madara vs. the Five Kage

While more of a one-sided massacre than an actual fight in Naruto, Madara vs. the Five Kage still deserves a mention here for establishing just how strong Madara is. In the beginning, the Five Kage seem to have a chance. But then viewers realize Madara’s been holding back the entire time as he creates 25 Wood Clones to turn the five-to-one advantage against the Kage.

To make matters worse, Madara has all 25 clones use Susanoo in this fight. But even as the Kage struggle, they remain determined to fight back. This prompts Madara to use his Perfect Susanoo, capable of leveling mountains with a single strike.

7. Kakashi vs. Obito

When Obito sacrifices his life to protect Kakashi during the Third Great Ninja War, the experience leaves a permanent mark on the Hatake. So when the masked man Tobi is revealed to have been Kakashi’s “dead” best friend Obito all along, fans are understandably shocked. As Kakashi faces his once-friend in a fight to the death, the stakes have never been higher.

The two fight inside the Kamui dimension connected to both of their Mangekyo Sharingan Eyes. The fight choreography is spectacular, but what really makes this encounter stand out is how we simultaneously witness a flashback of the time the two sparred as comrades. And unlike other occasions where a flashback can distract from the main fight, the past seamlessly transitions into the present to create an emotional affair. This is especially true near the end of the fight when the two metaphorically push away their reconciling past selves to stab each other.

6. Rock Lee vs. Gaara

With Gaara’s introduction as a bloodthirsty Jinchuriki, his matchup against Rock Lee during the Chunin Exams already has fans on edge leading to this classic Naruto fight. The battle starts with Rock Lee predictably struggling to even get close to Gaara, the latter’s sand effortlessly blocking every one of Lee’s Taijutsu attacks. But just when the audience starts getting worried, Lee takes off his training weights, turning things around.

The loss of weight gives Lee a speed boost, and he finally lands a hit on Gaara, marking the first time Gaara got hit in a fight. But thanks to his sand armor, Gaara doesn’t actually get hurt and only becomes more brutal. Prompting Lee to open five of the Inner Gates to keep up. In an impressive show of pure hard work, Lee is able to make even the Jinchuriki Gaara acknowledge his strength. Lee only loses due to the toll his own techniques have on his body.

5. Pain vs. Jiraiya

The legendary Sannin Jiraiya infiltrates the Hidden Rain to gather intel on the Akatsuki’s infamous leader, Pain. Only to come face to face with the villain and recognize him as his own student, Nagato. Despite this, Jiraiya is left with no option except to fight. And with Pain’s Rinnegan, fans already knew the fight was not going to be an easy one.

Thanks to being a former student of Jiraiya’s, Pain already knew his weaknesses. Putting Jiraiya on the back foot against an opponent he knows very little about but who knows a lot about him. As such, despite Jiraiya’s best efforts, Pain is easily able to counter his Summons and Ninjutsu, the fight ending in one of the most tragic moments of the series.

4. Madara vs. Might Guy

Already established as one of the most powerful villains of the series, leagues above even the Five Kage, Madara only gets stronger when he becomes the Ten-Tails Jinchuriki. Faced with this absolute beast, Might Guy opens the eighth and the final gate of Death. Increasing his power to ten times of even the Kage and going toe to toe against Madara.

His strength in this form is so great that even Madara acknowledges him as one of the strongest opponents he’s ever fought. And had it not been for his quick healing, the Uchiha might have actually lost his life to Guy’s last attack. But alas, he survives, and Guy has to pay the price for opening the Gates.

3. Naruto vs. Pain

After Jiraiya’s death, the Sannin’s two students meet in an epic face-off. Naruto starts strong, thanks to Lady Katsuyu’s intel and his incredible Sage Mode skills, the debut of which is one of the single greatest entrances in anime history. But it soon becomes clear that this isn’t just a clash of might but also philosophies, as even after killing Naruto’s teacher and destroying his entire village, Pain’s actually able to make Naruto question his beliefs.

However, even as Naruto’s faith is shaken, Hinata believes in him, putting her life on the line to help him. This makes Naruto lose control of the Nine Tails, going on a rampage. But true to his character, he eventually regains control, choosing to truly understand Pain instead of fighting him and making the villain have a change of heart in the process.

2. Killer B vs. Sasuke

Sasuke’s first major opponent after awakening his Mangekyo Sharingan, Killer B proves that no matter how strong the Sharingan, it isn’t invincible. The fight starts with Kenjutsu where Killer B’s unique fighting style gives him a clear upper hand. Just minutes later, B manages to fatally stab Sasuke in an attack he would not have survived without Karin’s intervention.

Then, Sasuke attempts to use his clan’s famed Genjutsu, only to learn the hard way that it’s useless with the Eight Tails actively helping B. Jugo manages to heal Sasuke. But B unleashes the full power of the Eight Tails, prompting Sasuke to use his Amaterasu. At this point, Sasuke appears to win, only for the audience to learn B tricked him to escape, marking this fight as a significant loss in Sasuke’s books.

1. Naruto vs. Sasuke

Naruto and Sasuke’s final fight is widely regarded as the best in the series, and for good reason. The fight is fast-paced, beautifully animated, and incredibly emotional. It also shows just how strong these two characters have become, with the two using their most powerful techniques in a fight that literally changes the landscape.

Despite Naruto’s hesitance to hurt Sasuke, he has to use increasingly more destructive techniques to keep up with his friend. When they both exhaust themselves, the fight becomes a much more physical affair, with the two punching and kicking each other until they gather the last of their strength to finish up with a spectacular exchange of their signature moves. As far as finales go, it is satisfying, necessary, and a worthy conclusion to Naruto’s storied collection of epic fights.