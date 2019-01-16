Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann Pleased With ‘Uncharted’ Film’s New Director

Sony’s film adaptation of Uncharted has certainly gone through some rough times. It’s seen a number of changes in writers and leads, with Mark Wahlberg reportedly on at one point (and later dropped in favor of Tom Holland). But as of late, it seems to be taking a better direction. And what’s more, it actually has the support of Naughty Dog vice president Neil Druckmann. Well, the director does, anyway.

In the past, Druckmann made it very clear that he wasn’t a fan of the direction the Uncharted film was taking, as the screenwriter at the time, Joe Carnahan (Smokin’ Aces), didn’t exactly have kind words for the developer. You can see Druckmann’s tweet from the time below.

A recent quote from the writer of the Uncharted film. We know nothing about the film. Wish he’d stop implying that he has our support. pic.twitter.com/He1AHK53TI — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) February 25, 2017

However, things have changed drastically since then. Not only has the script undergone rewriting, but it was recently announced that David Trachtenberg, the director of 10 Cloverfield Lane, has come on board the project; and Druckmann has changed his tone, optimistic about the new choice.

In a tweet that was sent shortly after the news was confirmed, Druckmann voiced his support for Trachtenberg, as you can see in the tweet below.

I’m a big fan of Dan. Excited to see what he does with Nathan Drake. //t.co/oqGgxgjLtQ — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) January 15, 2019

What’s more, it sounds like the film is finally ready to get off the ground. Granted, production will have to wait until star Tom Holland, portraying a younger Drake as he meets his partner-in-crime Sully, finishes his press tour for the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home (which you can watch the trailer for here). But once that’s done, it should finally be set to go sometime later this year.

Perhaps another reason that Druckmann is more supportive of the film now is because Carnahan is nowhere near it. Following his first draft of the script, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. writer Rafe Judkins did a second draft; and now writers Jonathan Rosenberg and Mark Walker have turned in the latest one, which hopefully will be final.

We’ll keep you informed as we hear more about how it’s coming along. In the meantime, you can rediscover Naughty Dog‘s brilliant Uncharted saga on PlayStation 4, between The Nathan Drake Collection and A Thief’s End. Both are well worth playing.

