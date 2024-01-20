Naughty Dog Employee Leaks New IP

Naughty Dog is apparently working on a brand new franchise. Naughty Dog is one of the most respected video game developers out there. The developer has existed for decades and continued to rise the ranks as one of PlayStation's most beloved first-party studios. From making family friendly platformers to the studio's time with Nathan Drake in the Uncharted games, Naughty Dog has become more and more prestigious with each new franchise. The studio's current series, The Last of Us, has swept the industry with its near-unanimous praise resulting in tens of millions copies sold, countless awards, and an equally successful TV show adaptation on HBO. Naughty Dog hasn't produced a brand new game since 2020 when it released The Last of Us Part 2, but the developer has been hard at work on multiple games in the years since.

Unfortunately, its multiplayer spin-off of the post-apocalyptic series, The Last of Us Online, was canceled last month. Naughty Dog realized that in order to correctly support the game and ensure its long-term success, it would mean losing its identity as a single-player video game developer. It opted to cancel the title to retain that identity. At the time, Naughty Dog confirmed it had multiple new single-player games in the works, with many assuming one was likely The Last of Us Part 3. While the developer has yet to confirm what it's working on specifically, many were curious what the other game could be. Reddit user AngieK22 discovered a LinkedIn page for an illustrator that worked on both seasons one and two of The Last of Us TV show and the canceled Last of Us multiplayer game. The description for the illustrator notes they're working on an untitled Naughty Dog project and claims it's the studio's "latest IP".

As of right now, we have no idea what this could be. There have been rumors for years that Naughty Dog is working on a sci-fi game. Whether that actually happens remains to be seen. Some have speculated it could be Savage Starlight, a comic book series you can find in The Last of Us games, but it's a mystery.