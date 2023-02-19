NBA 2K23 Gets New Player Ratings Update at the All-Star Break

To coincide with the NBA's All-Star break, developer Visual Concepts has pushed out its latest player ratings update for NBA 2K23. With the final weeks of the NBA season coming into view, many of the best players in the league are reaching their peak form. As such, this latest patch for NBA 2K23 doesn't see a whole lot of downward movement for the most notable players in the sport.

When it comes to the biggest winners with this new NBA 2K23 update, Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard has received a substantial boost by three points to now clock in at a 93 overall. Los Angeles Clippers superstar has also received a notable update by two points to now rate at a 92. Klay Thompson, Mike Conley, and DeAron Fox are a handful of others that have also seen their ratings slightly rise.

As for the losers on this patch, there aren't many big-name players that have now fallen off drastically in NBA 2K23. Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has seen his overall rating lower by two points to 84. Meanwhile, RJ Barrett, Kyle Lowry, Donovan Mitchell, Victor Oladipo, Jalen Green, and Andrew Wiggins could be considered some of the other big losers on this patch, although none of these players in mention have been downgraded that much.

If you'd like to see the full list of player tweaks in this new update, you can check them out down below.

Atlanta Hawks:

Bogdan Bogdanović: 79 OVR (+1)

AJ Griffin: 77 OVR (-1)

Brooklyn Nets:

Mikal Bridges: 85 OVR (+1)

Cameron Thomas: 79 OVR (+4)

Ben Simmons: 78 OVR (-2)

Seth Curry: 78 OVR (+1)

Dorian Finney-Smith: 78 OVR (+1)

Joe Harris: 77 OVR (+1)

Patrick Mills: 75 OVR (-1)

Day'Ron Sharpe: 73 OVR (-1)

Boston Celtics:

Derrick White: 80 OVR (+2)

Grant Williams: 77 OVR (+1)

Mike Muscala: 76 OVR (+1)

Payton Pritchard: 74 OVR (-1)

Charlotte Hornets:

Gordon Hayward: 79 OVR (+2)

Mark Williams: 77 OVR (+3)

Dennis Smith Jr.: 75 OVR (-1)

Bryce McGowens: 72 OVR (+2)

Chicago Bulls:

DeMar DeRozan: 87 OVR (-1)

Nikola Vucevic: 85 OVR (+1)

Andre Drummond: 79 OVR (+1)

Cleveland Cavaliers:

Donovan Mitchell: 90 OVR (-1)

Jarrett Allen: 85 OVR (+1)

Caris LeVert: 77 OVR (-1)

Ricky Rubio: 77 OVR (-1)

Kevin Love: 76 OVR (-1)

Isaac Okoro: 76 OVR (+1)

Cedi Osman: 75 OVR (+1)

Dallas Mavericks:

Josh Green: 78 OVR (+2)

Reggie Bullock: 77 OVR (+1)

Dwight Powell: 77 OVR (+1)

JaVale McGee: 76 OVR (-1)

Jaden Hardy: 73 OVR (+1)

Denver Nuggets:

Jamal Murray: 85 OVR (+1)

Michael Porter Jr.: 82 OVR (+1)

Thomas Bryant: 79 OVR (-2)

Bruce Brown: 77 OVR (-1)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 77 OVR (+1)

Zeke Nnaji: 75 OVR (-1)

Jeff Green: 74 OVR (-1)

Christian Braun: 73 OVR (+1)

Vlatko Cancar: 73 OVR (+1)

Detroit Pistons:

Jaden Ivey: 79 OVR (+1)

Isaiah Stewart: 78 OVR (+1)

Alec Burks: 77 OVR (-1)

Hamidou Diallo: 77 OVR (+1)

Killian Hayes: 75 OVR (-1)

Cory Joseph: 73 OVR (-1)

Golden State Warriors:

Klay Thompson: 86 OVR (+1)

Andrew Wiggins: 82 OVR (-1)

JaMychal Green: 76 OVR (+1)

Ty Jerome: 76 OVR (+1)

Anthony Lamb: 74 OVR (-1)

Houston Rockets:

Jalen Green: 84 OVR (-1)

Kenyon Martin Jr.: 79 OVR (+2)

Tari Eason: 78 OVR (+1)

Josh Christopher: 75 OVR (+1)

TyTy Washington Jr.: 72 OVR (+1)

Indiana Pacers:

Tyrese Haliburton: 88 OVR (-1)

Aaron Nesmith: 77 OVR (+1)

Jalen Smith: 75 OVR (-2)

Jordan Nwora: 73 OVR (+1)

Los Angeles Clippers:

Kawhi Leonard: 92 OVR (+2)

Nah'Shon Hyland: 77 OVR (-2)

Marcus Morris Sr.: 76 OVR (-1)

Robert Covington: 76 OVR (+1)

Brandon Boston Jr.: 74 OVR (+2)

Jason Preston: 71 OVR (+1)

Los Angeles Lakers:

Rui Hachimura: 78 OVR (-1)

Dennis Schröder: 77 OVR (-1)

Troy Brown Jr.: 73 OVR (+1)

Memphis Grizzlies:

Dillon Brooks: 79 OVR (-1)

Tyus Jones: 79 OVR (-1)

Luke Kennard: 75 OVR (-1)

David Roddy: 73 OVR (+1)

Ziaire Williams: 72 OVR (-2)

Miami Heat:

Kyle Lowry: 77 OVR (-1)

Victor Oladipo: 76 OVR (-2)

Gabe Vincent: 75 OVR (+1)

Milwaukee Bucks:

Pat Connaughton: 77 OVR (+2)

Grayson Allen: 76 OVR (-1)

Minnesota Timberwolves:

Mike Conley: 80 OVR (+1)

Josh Minott: 70 OVR (+2)

New Orleans Pelicans:

Trey Murphy: 79 OVR (+1)

Jose Alvarado: 77 OVR (+1)

Naji Marshall: 76 OVR (-2)

Jaxson Hayes: 75 OVR (-1)

New York Knicks:

R.J. Barrett: 82 OVR (-2)

Josh Hart: 78 OVR (+1)

Obi Toppin: 77 OVR (-1)

Jericho Sims: 76 OVR (-1)

Oklahoma City Thunder:

Jalen Williams: 78 OVR (+1)

Jaylin Williams: 75 OVR (+2)

Orlando Magic:

Bol Bol: 78 OVR (-2)

Jalen Suggs: 77 OVR (+1)

Caleb Houstan: 71 OVR (+1)

Philadelphia 76ers:

Tyrese Maxey: 84 OVR (-2)

De'Anthony Melton: 78 OVR (+1)

Shake Milton: 77 OVR (-2)

Montrezl Harrell: 76 OVR (-1)

Dewayne Dedmon: 76 OVR (-1)

Paul Reed: 75 OVR (-1)

Furkan Korkmaz: 71 OVR (-1)

Phoenix Suns:

Deandre Ayton: 84 OVR (+1)

T.J. Warren: 79 OVR (-1)

Torrey Craig: 76 OVR (-1)

Damion Lee: 75 OVR (-1)

Ish Wainright: 73 OVR (+1)

Portland Trail Blazers:

Damian Lillard: 93 OVR (+1)

Jerami Grant: 82 OVR (-1)

Drew Eubanks: 77 OVR (+1)

Nassir Little: 76 OVR (-1)

Shaedon Sharpe: 76 OVR (+1)

Matisse Thybulle: 76 OVR (+2)

Jabari Walker: 71 OVR (+1)

San Antonio Spurs:

Tre Jones: 78 OVR (-2)

Jeremy Sochan: 76 OVR (+1)

Malaki Branham: 76 OVR (+3)

Devonte Graham: 75 OVR (+1)

Doug McDermott: 74 OVR (-1)

Blake Wesley: 70 OVR (-1)

Sacramento Kings:

De'Aaron Fox: 88 OVR (+1)

Kevin Huerter: 80 OVR (-1)

Harrison Barnes: 79 OVR (-1)

Terence Davis: 77 OVR (+1)

Toronto Raptors:

Gary Trent Jr.: 80 OVR (-1)

Chris Boucher: 79 OVR (+1)

Dalano Banton: 75 OVR (-1)

Juan Hernangómez: 70 OVR (-1)

Utah Jazz:

Collin Sexton: 81 OVR (+1)

Walker Kessler: 81 OVR (+1)

Rudy Gay: 75 OVR (+1)

Ochai Agbaji: 74 OVR (+1)

Washington Wizards:

Kristaps Porziņģis: 87 OVR (+1)

Kyle Kuzma: 83 OVR (-1)

Deni Avdija: 77 OVR (+2)

Kendrick Nunn: 75 OVR (+1)

Jordan Goodwin: 74 OVR (-1)